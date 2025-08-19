World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Swiss Foreign Minister: Putin Will Receive Immunity if He Attends Peace Conference

Switzerland Offers to Host Putin–Zelensky Peace Talks, Promises Legal Immunity for Putin
Switzerland has declared its readiness to host peace negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis confirming that Putin would be granted immunity from prosecution if he attends.

Switzerland flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Wladyslaw, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Switzerland flag

Immunity Amid ICC Warrant

Switzerland falls under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which in 2023 issued an arrest warrant for Putin and Russian children’s commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova. They were accused of being responsible for the “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia. Moscow, which never ratified the Rome Statute, dismissed the ICC’s decision as legally void and rejected accusations of abductions.

Special Rules Defined by Bern

According to Cassis, the Swiss government has outlined clear rules for granting immunity to individuals facing ICC warrants. Immunity would apply strictly in the context of an official peace conference and not for private visits. “If this person attends a peace conference, immunity will be provided,” Cassis told reporters, citing Switzerland’s diplomatic responsibilities.

Switzerland as a Neutral Mediator

For decades, Switzerland has served as a neutral venue for high-stakes negotiations. By offering a platform for Putin and Zelensky, Bern is attempting to reaffirm its role as a trusted mediator, even while balancing its obligations under international law with its commitment to peace efforts in Ukraine.

