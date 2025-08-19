Trump Cuts Off von der Leyen During Heated Ukraine Peace Talks in Washington

Trump Interrupts von der Leyen Over Accusations of Russia Kidnapping Ukrainian Children

During tense Washington peace talks, Donald Trump interrupted Ursula von der Leyen after she accused Russia of kidnapping Ukrainian children, while praising her as the true leader of the European Union.

Von der Leyen Raises the Issue of Ukrainian Children

At the August 18 meeting in Washington, which brought together the US, Ukraine, and European leaders, von der Leyen accused Moscow of abducting thousands of Ukrainian children. She stressed that their return must be a central element in negotiations with Russia.

Trump Shifts the Focus to Trade

The American president interrupted the EU Commission chief, responding: Though we are here today for a different reason, but just a couple of weeks ago we signed the biggest deal in history [with Brussels] . Trump then praised von der Leyen, saying she might hold more power than other EU leaders present.

The meeting included Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron, Alexander Stubb, Friedrich Merz, Keir Starmer, Giorgia Meloni, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Von der Leyen Responds to Trump

After the talks, von der Leyen emphasized that the US and EU would work on strong security guarantees for Ukraine: We are here as allies and friends for peace in Ukraine and Europe. This is an important moment as we continue to build reliable guarantees for Ukraine and a lasting peace , she stated.

Russia Denies Accusations on Children

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dismissed the claims as fabrications. She noted that 30% of names on Ukraine’s submitted list were inaccurate—some children had never been in Russia, others had already returned, or were adults. Zakharova called the accusations a provocation and insisted that children evacuated to Russia were safe and many lives had been saved through their relocation.

“We are dealing with yet another provocation and a desperate attempt to draw attention to a distorted narrative of so-called ‘illegal deportations’ of Ukrainian children,” — Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry

She added that Moscow actively supports family reunifications rather than obstructing them.