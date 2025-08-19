Zelensky Gives Up, Ready to Meet Putin to Discuss the New Map of Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has launched preparations for direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, signaling a potential breakthrough in negotiations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by European Commission, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky, Ursula von der Leyen, Peter Mandelson (P-067642 00-03)

Trump Announces U.S. Coordination Efforts

Trump revealed on his Truth Social platform that Washington will coordinate efforts with Moscow and Kyiv through U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff. The announcement followed Trump’s talks in the White House with EU leaders and Zelensky on August 18.

Zelensky Signals Flexibility

According to Zelensky, Russia requested the meeting through the American administration. He emphasized that Kyiv is ready to meet Putin “in any format” without preconditions, dropping earlier demands for a ceasefire. Zelensky noted that insisting on a truce could allow Moscow to accuse Ukraine of obstructing negotiations.

“The meeting is truly necessary to resolve sensitive issues,” Zelensky declared.

European Leaders Insist on Ceasefire

Before the closed-door segment of the talks, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated their position that a ceasefire must be concluded before a trilateral summit involving Trump. Despite this, Kyiv has indicated its readiness to negotiate without such conditions.

Territorial Questions Enter the Debate

During a press briefing, Zelensky suggested he was prepared to personally discuss territorial issues with Putin, a notable shift from his earlier stance. However, Ukraine’s constitution still prohibits ceding territories. At the White House, a map displayed in preparation for the talks highlighted Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in pink, sparking speculation about negotiation agendas.

According to the Financial Times, Ukraine has no plans to accept territorial concessions despite this symbolic display.

Possible Location and Timeline

Reuters, citing a senior White House official, reported that the Putin-Zelensky meeting may take place in Hungary. Axios journalist Barak Ravid suggested that Trump hopes to host the talks before the end of August. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Merz stated the meeting could occur within two weeks.

U.S. and Russia Signal Support

Following Trump’s call with Putin, the Kremlin refrained from commenting on the possibility of a direct Putin-Zelensky meeting but confirmed that both leaders agreed on the need for continued dialogue. Moscow and Washington also expressed support for raising the level of representatives from both sides in ongoing negotiations.

Security Guarantees on the Table

The trilateral talks at the White House also addressed security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky stated that details of these guarantees would be developed within the next 10 days, marking another critical component of the evolving diplomatic process.