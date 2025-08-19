Trump Interrupts White House Meeting with Zelensky and European Leaders for 40 Minutes to Call Putin

During a high-stakes White House meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky and top European leaders, US President Donald Trump placed a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking direct feedback on peace negotiations for Ukraine.
Speaking at a press conference, Zelensky confirmed that Trump made the call during the joint discussions in Washington. He explained that after bilateral and expanded talks on security guarantees and possible future summits, Trump told the participants:
I’m going to go talk to Putin about this right now.
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov later disclosed that the Trump–Putin conversation lasted about 40 minutes. He described the exchange as frank and constructive. According to Ushakov, Trump briefed Putin on discussions with Zelensky and European leaders. Both presidents expressed support for direct Moscow–Kyiv negotiations and agreed to raise the level of delegations involved.
Putin reportedly thanked Trump for hosting the Anchorage summit on August 15 and highlighted the progress made. He emphasized the importance of US efforts to achieve a long-term resolution to the conflict.
The White House meeting on August 18 brought together a wide circle of leaders. Alongside Trump and Zelensky, the talks included French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Trump stated that he is eager to hold a three-way summit with Putin and Zelensky
as soon as possible, suggesting Friday, August 22, as a target date.
Within a week or two we will know if we can resolve this or if the terrible fighting will continue. But we will do everything possible to bring it to an end, the US president declared.
Earlier reports from China noted that Putin’s actions after his meeting with Trump in Anchorage drew admiration in Beijing, where observers remarked that the Russian president made an unexpected move while Trump seemed unusually different from his usual self.
The location of the meeting between Zelensky and Putin will be determined in the coming hours, French President Emmanuel Macron said.
“It will be a neutral country, and that is what we want. Therefore, Switzerland is possible. I support Geneva,” the French president stated.
Trump, however, hopes to hold the meeting between Putin and Zelensky before the end of August.
Geneva had also previously been proposed by Zelensky.
