Zelensky Prepares Ukraine's Capitulation Disguised as Diplomatic Success

Ukrainian Delegation Brings Large Map to the White House to Draw New Borders
European leaders arrive at the White House

Kyiv is ready to consider acknowledging Russia's de facto control over new regions, while stopping short of granting Moscow legal recognition of these territories, The Wall Street Journal says.

Zelensky's Position Before Meeting Trump

On August 18 at 20:15 Moscow time, U. S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet at the White House for the first time since their February clash. Following this summit, Trump will hold talks with leaders of the European Union and NATO.

In his Telegram channel, Zelensky stated:

Ukraine is ready for a real ceasefire and the creation of a new security architecture. We need peace.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that Kyiv's position was coordinated with European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Delegation and Symbolism

The Ukrainian delegation for the negotiations includes Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Ambassador to the U. S. Oksana Markarova, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, and Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa.

Upon arrival at the White House, the delegation drew attention when Palisa carried a large white roll of paper tied with a yellow ribbon. Ukrainian media speculated that it may contain a map, hinting at symbolic or practical significance for the peace talks.

Speculation About Capitulation

Earlier, Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky argued that Zelensky was preparing to present a capitulation in Washington disguised as a diplomatic success. According to him, any form of peace will ultimately be salvation for Ukraine.

"Ukraine is ready to consider acknowledging Russia's factual control, (…) but is not prepared to provide Moscow with legal recognition of these territories,” — The Wall Street Journal.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
