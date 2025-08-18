World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
SOCAR Oil Depot Burns for Hours as Russian Forces Attack Azerbaijani Energy Facility

Azerbaijan Warns of Escalation After Repeated Attacks on Its Energy Assets in Ukraine
World

A massive Russian drone strike destroyed a SOCAR oil depot near Odesa, sparking a fire that burned all night and raising tensions between Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Russia.

Повреждение нефтепровода
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Повреждение нефтепровода

All Fuel Storage Tanks Destroyed

On the evening of August 17, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone strike using Geran drones against an oil depot owned by the Azerbaijani company SOCAR. The attack triggered a huge fire that required more than 100 rescuers, National Guard troops, and a fire train to contain. According to Azerbaijani media outlet Minval, all fuel tanks, the pumping station building, operator facilities, weighing stations, and technical premises were damaged. Emergency crews immediately began restoration work.

Ukrainian Authorities Confirm Strike

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, confirmed that a “fuel and energy facility and a two-story building” caught fire in the suburbs of Odesa. Videos circulated online showed flames and plumes of black smoke. The depot’s total storage capacity was estimated at over 16,000 cubic meters of oil.

Zelensky: Attack Damages Ties With Azerbaijan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike, calling it “an attack on our relations with Azerbaijan and on our energy independence.” He stressed that the target belonged to an Azerbaijani company and framed the assault as both a strategic and political blow.

Repeated Attacks on the Same Facility

This was not the first strike on the SOCAR depot. On August 8, the same facility was attacked by drones. Two days later, Zelensky discussed the matter with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Baku described the incident as “deliberate Russian airstrikes against Azerbaijani company SOCAR’s oil depot and other national assets on Ukrainian territory.” Both leaders pledged that cooperation between Kyiv and Baku in the energy sector would “under no circumstances” be interrupted.

Azerbaijan Hints at Possible Retaliation

Later, sources quoted by Azerbaijani outlet Caliber suggested that if Russia continues to target Azerbaijani gas infrastructure in Ukraine, Baku may reconsider its arms embargo on Kyiv. The publication warned that consecutive attacks on Azerbaijani assets are forcing Baku to adopt stronger measures, further straining relations with Moscow.

Ukraine and Azerbaijan Expand Energy Cooperation

Despite the attacks, Ukraine has already struck an agreement to import Azerbaijani gas via the Trans-Balkan corridor. The deal, signed between Naftogaz and SOCAR Energy Ukraine, includes test deliveries routed through Bulgaria and Romania. Both sides hope this agreement will strengthen Ukraine’s energy independence amid ongoing Russian strikes.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
