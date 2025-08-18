SOCAR Oil Depot Burns for Hours as Russian Forces Attack Azerbaijani Energy Facility

A massive Russian drone strike destroyed a SOCAR oil depot near Odesa, sparking a fire that burned all night and raising tensions between Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Russia.
On the evening of August 17, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone strike using Geran drones against an oil depot owned by the Azerbaijani company SOCAR. The attack triggered a huge fire that required more than 100 rescuers, National Guard troops, and a fire train to contain. According to Azerbaijani media outlet Minval, all fuel tanks, the pumping station building, operator facilities, weighing stations, and technical premises were damaged. Emergency crews immediately began restoration work.
Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, confirmed that a “fuel and energy facility and a two-story building” caught fire in the suburbs of Odesa. Videos circulated online showed flames and plumes of black smoke. The depot’s total storage capacity was estimated at over 16,000 cubic meters of oil.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the strike, calling it “an attack on our relations with Azerbaijan and on our energy independence.” He stressed that the target belonged to an Azerbaijani company and framed the assault as both a strategic and political blow.
This was not the first strike on the SOCAR depot. On August 8, the same facility was attacked by drones. Two days later, Zelensky discussed the matter with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Baku described the incident as “deliberate Russian airstrikes against Azerbaijani company SOCAR’s oil depot and other national assets on Ukrainian territory.” Both leaders pledged that cooperation between Kyiv and Baku in the energy sector would “under no circumstances” be interrupted.
Later, sources quoted by Azerbaijani outlet Caliber suggested that if Russia continues to target Azerbaijani gas infrastructure in Ukraine, Baku may reconsider its arms embargo on Kyiv. The publication warned that consecutive attacks on Azerbaijani assets are forcing Baku to adopt stronger measures, further straining relations with Moscow.
Despite the attacks, Ukraine has already struck an agreement to import Azerbaijani gas via the Trans-Balkan corridor. The deal, signed between Naftogaz and SOCAR Energy Ukraine, includes test deliveries routed through Bulgaria and Romania. Both sides hope this agreement will strengthen Ukraine’s energy independence amid ongoing Russian strikes.
