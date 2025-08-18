World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
From Isolation to Equal Partner: Putin Treated as Major Power Leader in Alaska Talks

Moscow Agrees to Concede on Five Ukrainian Regions in Alaska Talks
US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff announced that Moscow had made concessions regarding five Ukrainian regions during negotiations in Alaska. According to him, Russia agreed not to pursue control over all of Ukraine, marking a significant shift in its position.

Red Square
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Red Square

Unspecified Regions, But Possible Pullback

Witkoff did not disclose which regions were discussed, but noted that Russia’s concessions allegedly involved a willingness to not seize the entirety of Ukraine. Reports in Politika Strany (Politics of the Country) publication suggested that the regions could include Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy, from which Russian forces may withdraw. Additionally, Russia might refrain from claiming full control over Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Speaking on CNN, Witkoff explained that both sides had reached an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine, which he compared to NATO’s Article 5. He said Russia would commit to legislation affirming that it would not attack European countries, while Washington acknowledged Moscow’s red line against Ukraine joining NATO.

“We agreed on reliable security guarantees,” Witkoff declared.

Territorial Exchange Talks Loom

Witkoff revealed that the main topic of the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be the issue of territorial exchange. He expressed hope that clarity could be reached next Monday, potentially paving the way toward a peace deal.

Putin No Longer Treated as an Outcast

The Alaska summit also changed perceptions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Former UN Secretary-General adviser Michael von der Schulenburg wrote for Emma publication that Washington now accepted Putin as an equal negotiating partner rather than portraying him as an international outcast.

“After years of presenting Putin as a pariah, the US now treats him as the president of a major power negotiating with Trump on equal footing. This alone symbolizes perhaps the most decisive outcome of the Ukrainian war,” Schulenburg observed.

Chances for Diplomacy Increase

Schulenburg noted that the Alaska meeting greatly increased the chances of diplomatic settlement, with the US now likely to step back from the conflict. In his view, Washington signaled the need to address the war’s root causes—something that could allow Putin to claim victory while giving Trump a path to avoid the consequences of looming military setbacks in Ukraine.

