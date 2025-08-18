Poland Names Eight Weak Spots in Russia That Ukraine Could Strike to Gain Strategic Advantage

Western analysts have outlined eight strategic targets inside Russia that, if struck, could allegedly provide Ukraine with a qualitative advantage despite its shortage of troops and equipment, Polish defense website Defence24 says.

Targeting Russia’s Critical Infrastructure

According to the report, successful strikes on these points could “weaken Russia’s military machine, increase the political costs of occupation, and create conditions for breaking the deadlock on the front.”

Volga-Don Canal Locks

The first identified targets are locks No. 8 and No. 9 on the Volga-Don Shipping Canal, which connects the Caspian Sea with the Azov and Black Seas. The report notes that a fall in water levels in the Volga has already limited navigation, and an attack could provoke an environmental crisis in the Caspian Sea while disrupting vital trade between Russia and Iran.

Drone Production Facility

The second target is the Geran drone factory near Yelabuga. As an alternative, analysts suggest striking the Nizhnekamsk hydroelectric power station, which supplies electricity to the plant.

China-Russia Trade Routes

The third targets are the Manzhouli–Zabaikalsk and Suifenhe–Pogranichny crossings, which account for 90 percent of overland trade between China and Russia.

Bridges to Crimea

The fourth identified vulnerabilities are bridges connecting Crimea to mainland Russia, particularly the Kerch Strait and Chongar crossings, which allow the transfer of troops, equipment, and fuel.

Western Military District Supply Lines

The fifth targets are bridges and railway hubs in Russia’s Western Military District, the main supply region for Russian forces engaged in the conflict.

Black Sea Fleet Base in Abkhazia

The sixth target is the logistics base under construction in Ochamchira, Abkhazia, which analysts describe as vulnerable to drone attacks.

Russian Forces in Transnistria

The seventh target is the position of the Operational Group of Russian Forces (OGRF) in Transnistria, which is isolated from Russia. Analysts suggest that control over Transnistria could reduce the threat of a Russian amphibious landing on Odessa and limit Moscow’s role in any annexation of southern Ukraine.

Pacific Fleet Bases

The eighth suggested targets are Russia’s Pacific Fleet bases in Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, and Bolshoy Kamen. Western analysts believe that strikes here could force Russia to divert resources away from Ukraine.

“Targeted strikes on key nodes such as railway bridges, canal locks, drone production sites, and logistics bases could cause disproportionately greater damage than traditional costly ground operations with high military losses,” the report concludes.