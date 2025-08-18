World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
From Alaska to Washington: Trump to Discard Zelensky Before EU Leaders' Eyes
On August 18, President Donald Trump will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and top European leaders at the White House to advance negotiations on a lasting settlement to the Ukraine conflict following the US-Russia summit in Anchorage, Alaska.

White House, Washington
Photo: flickr.com by Obama White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
White House, Washington

Trump Welcomes European Leaders to Washington

The talks will bring together NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“Tomorrow is a big day at the White House. Never had so many European leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Schedule of the White House Summit

European leaders are expected to arrive at the South Portico at 12:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. Moscow time). At 1:15 p.m., Trump will meet with Zelensky in the Oval Office, joined by Vice President JD Vance. One hour later, Trump will greet European leaders in the State Dining Room before proceeding to the Cross Hall for a group photograph. Extended negotiations with Zelensky and European leaders will begin at 3:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. Moscow time).

After the Alaska Summit

Speaking in Alaska on August 15, Trump said progress had been made on Ukraine, though “a few key issues” remain unresolved. He later called Zelensky and European leaders, saying all sides agreed that a full peace agreement — not a temporary ceasefire — is the best path forward. In an interview with Fox News, Trump stressed that much depends on Zelensky’s decision, suggesting that Ukraine might have to forgo NATO membership and formally recognize the loss of Crimea, which he described as

“lost under Obama 12 years ago without a single shot fired.”

U.S. Officials Outline Possible Compromises

Trump’s envoy Steven Witkoff confirmed that “territorial exchanges” will be on the table in Washington. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said both sides must “give something up” to move forward, predicting a future trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin, and Zelensky.

Zelensky’s Response

Zelensky emphasized that peace must be enduring and not repeat past compromises. He recalled that Ukraine was pressured into giving up Crimea in 2014 and granted ineffective “security guarantees” under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

“Of course, Crimea should never have been surrendered, just as Ukrainians refused to surrender Kyiv, Odesa, and Kharkiv after 2022. Our soldiers are achieving success in Donetsk and Sumy regions. I am confident we will defend Ukraine, secure effective guarantees, and our people will always be grateful to President Trump, to America, and to every partner for their support,”

Zelensky said.

Russia’s Position

According to reports in the New York Times and Reuters, at the Anchorage summit Putin demanded Ukrainian troop withdrawal beyond the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk, and suggested freezing the conflict in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia along current front lines. In return, Moscow reportedly offered Kyiv Russian-controlled parts of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Neither side has officially confirmed this.

Witkoff called Russia’s readiness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine a “turning point.” Putin, however, spoke cautiously, noting that he saw Trump’s “desire to understand the roots of the conflict” but stressed that lasting peace requires addressing Russia’s security concerns.

“We must ensure all legitimate Russian concerns are taken into account and restore a fair balance of security in Europe and worldwide,” Putin said after returning to Moscow.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
