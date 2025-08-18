Zelensky to Return to His Execution Place in Washington to Renounce Donbas, Crimea and NATO

Europe Tense as Trump Prepares to Lash Zelensky in Washington Again

US President Donald Trump will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 18 at the White House, with American officials pushing Kyiv to agree on a framework for a future peace deal while Europe braces for possible tensions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Trump getting into conflict with Zelensky

US Seeks Consensus on Peace Framework

According to US envoy Steven Witkoff, Washington hopes to secure a unified position from Kyiv on the outlines of a settlement. Speaking with CNN, Witkoff said the priority is to achieve “real consensus” from Zelensky and his team. If successful, he explained, the US would be able “to go back to the Russians and move this peace agreement forward.”

A Packed Schedule of Talks in Washington

The bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelensky is scheduled for 20:15 Moscow time. Prior to that, a series of arrivals and sessions will take place at the White House, including the arrival of European leaders at 19:00, Zelensky’s greeting at 20:00, and a wider EU meeting later in the evening. At 21:15 Trump will meet European leaders, followed by a joint photo at 21:30, and formal talks at 22:00.

The European delegation includes:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ,

, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer ,

, French President Emmanuel Macron ,

, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz ,

, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ,

, Finnish President Alexander Stubb ,

, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

US Vice President JD Vance will also take part in the discussions.

Concerns in Europe and Ukraine

Observers in Kyiv and European capitals worry about the risks of renewed verbal clashes between Trump and Zelensky. The Washington Post, citing Ukrainian officials, reported fears of a repeat of their past tense exchanges.

“Unfortunately, such a risk really exists,” said Mykola Bieleskov of Ukraine’s National Institute for Strategic Studies.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz publicly admitted advising Zelensky on how to avoid escalation with Trump, recalling his own careful preparations for his recent Washington visit.

Europe’s Dilemma: Who Speaks for the Continent?

Former British diplomat Simon McDonald noted that Europe needs a single representative at the talks rather than multiple leaders speaking individually. In his view, the best choice would be UK Prime Minister Starmer, given that the negotiations will be in English.

McDonald stressed that the speaker should “look Trump directly in the eyes, speak without notes, and be ready to continue after interruptions.”

What Outcome to Expect?

Reports on potential results remain mixed. According to the Financial Times, Zelensky may accept a compromise along the current front line, which would allow Ukraine to avoid withdrawing its forces from Donbas. The paper cites sources saying Zelensky is ready for a “workable compromise” that Ukrainians themselves could support.

Bloomberg meanwhile reported that Zelensky faces a dilemma: risk angering Trump by refusing swift concessions, or accept a rapid peace deal. Sources suggest he may use the talks to probe Moscow’s conditions and push for a future three-way summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while also urging Washington to tighten sanctions against Russia.