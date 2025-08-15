World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Putin Gets into Trump's Cadillac to Pursue Peace

Trump's Cadillac Takes Putin Away from Anchorage Airport to Pursue Peace
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have met in Anchorage, Alaska, to launch high-level negotiations on a long-term settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Talks Focus on Peace Prospects

The summit is taking place in the Alaskan city of Anchorage, with airspace restrictions implemented over the city until August 16. The primary agenda centers on exploring pathways for a sustainable resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Why Alaska Was Chosen

Yuri Ushakov, aide to the Russian president, described the choice of Alaska as “logical,” citing the geographic proximity between Russia and the United States. He noted that Alaska and the Arctic are regions where the two countries’ economic interests intersect, offering potential for large-scale, mutually beneficial projects.

Military Flyover Welcomes Putin

Upon Putin’s arrival in Anchorage, a dramatic flyover took place featuring a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber accompanied by four F-22 fighter jets, symbolizing both the significance and the high-security nature of the event.

Handshake on the Red Carpet

The two leaders emerged from their respective aircraft at the same time, walking toward each other on a red carpet and shaking hands in front of assembled media. The meeting marks their first in six years, and the first Russia-U.S. presidential summit in four years.

Putin Rides in Trump’s Cadillac

Following their initial greeting, President Putin joined President Trump in the American leader’s Cadillac, underscoring the cordial atmosphere surrounding the high-profile talks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Trump Welcomes Putin to Alaska for Historic U.S.-Russia Summit
Trump Welcomes Putin to Alaska for Historic U.S.-Russia Summit
Typhoon Podul: UPS Cargo Plane's Risky Landing Captured on Video
Typhoon Podul: UPS Cargo Plane's Risky Landing Captured on Video
NASA and Russian Astronomers Track 50-Meter Asteroid Approaching Earth on August 17
NASA and Russian Astronomers Track 50-Meter Asteroid Approaching Earth on August 17
Massive Explosion at Ryazan’s Elastic Factory Kills Five, Injures Twenty
Massive Explosion at Ryazan’s Elastic Factory Kills Five, Injures Twenty
Russia and Ukraine Exchange 84 Prisoners Ahead of Possible Larger Swap
Russia and Ukraine Exchange 84 Prisoners Ahead of Possible Larger Swap
Ukrainian 'Flying Fox' Aircraft-Type Drone Attacks Residential Buildings in Rostov
Ukrainian 'Flying Fox' Aircraft-Type Drone Attacks Residential Buildings in Rostov
Belgorod Under Heavy UAV Strikes: Parks Closed, Public Events Banned Amid Rising Civilian Threats
Belgorod Under Heavy UAV Strikes: Parks Closed, Public Events Banned Amid Rising Civilian Threats
New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video
New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video
Dump Truck Rams Crowd Twice Outside Café in Attempted Murder Case
Dump Truck Rams Crowd Twice Outside Café in Attempted Murder Case
Russian Forces Use Flying Grenade Launchers to Support Assault Groups
Russian Forces Use Flying Grenade Launchers to Support Assault Groups
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.