Putin Gets into Trump's Cadillac to Pursue Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have met in Anchorage, Alaska, to launch high-level negotiations on a long-term settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Talks Focus on Peace Prospects

The summit is taking place in the Alaskan city of Anchorage, with airspace restrictions implemented over the city until August 16. The primary agenda centers on exploring pathways for a sustainable resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Why Alaska Was Chosen

Yuri Ushakov, aide to the Russian president, described the choice of Alaska as “logical,” citing the geographic proximity between Russia and the United States. He noted that Alaska and the Arctic are regions where the two countries’ economic interests intersect, offering potential for large-scale, mutually beneficial projects.

Military Flyover Welcomes Putin

Upon Putin’s arrival in Anchorage, a dramatic flyover took place featuring a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber accompanied by four F-22 fighter jets, symbolizing both the significance and the high-security nature of the event.

Handshake on the Red Carpet

The two leaders emerged from their respective aircraft at the same time, walking toward each other on a red carpet and shaking hands in front of assembled media. The meeting marks their first in six years, and the first Russia-U.S. presidential summit in four years.

Putin Rides in Trump’s Cadillac

Following their initial greeting, President Putin joined President Trump in the American leader’s Cadillac, underscoring the cordial atmosphere surrounding the high-profile talks.