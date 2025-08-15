U.S. President Trump Personally Greets Putin for High-Stakes Talks

Trump Welcomes Putin to Alaska for Historic U.S.-Russia Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump personally welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to Alaska for their first meeting in six years, marking a pivotal moment in U.S.-Russia relations.

Red Carpet Welcome in Anchorage

Trump arrived first in Anchorage but remained aboard his aircraft until Putin’s plane landed. Upon arrival, both leaders descended their respective stairways at the same time, meeting on a red carpet laid out for the occasion.

As the presidents walked together, a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber accompanied by fighter jets flew over Anchorage, adding a dramatic backdrop to the event.

Symbolic Greeting at Alaska 2025 Platform

Trump greeted Putin warmly, waving as the Russian leader approached. The two then proceeded side by side to a podium marked with the inscription “Alaska 2025.”

The meeting took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson Joint Military Base in Anchorage, the venue for the high-profile talks.

Russian Delegation in Attendance

Putin was accompanied by a high-level Russian delegation, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Direct Investment Fund head and presidential special envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev, and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Also present were presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

Schedule and Historic Context

According to the White House, negotiations are set to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Moscow time), followed by a joint press conference. The Russian delegation will then depart from Alaska, the Kremlin confirmed.

This is the first meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States in four years, and the first encounter between Trump and Putin in six years. During Trump’s first term, the two leaders met six times, with their only full-scale summit taking place on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki.