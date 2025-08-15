World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

U.S. President Trump Personally Greets Putin for High-Stakes Talks

Trump Welcomes Putin to Alaska for Historic U.S.-Russia Summit
World

U.S. President Donald Trump personally welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to Alaska for their first meeting in six years, marking a pivotal moment in U.S.-Russia relations.

Red Carpet Welcome in Anchorage

Trump arrived first in Anchorage but remained aboard his aircraft until Putin’s plane landed. Upon arrival, both leaders descended their respective stairways at the same time, meeting on a red carpet laid out for the occasion.

As the presidents walked together, a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber accompanied by fighter jets flew over Anchorage, adding a dramatic backdrop to the event.

Symbolic Greeting at Alaska 2025 Platform

Trump greeted Putin warmly, waving as the Russian leader approached. The two then proceeded side by side to a podium marked with the inscription “Alaska 2025.”

The meeting took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson Joint Military Base in Anchorage, the venue for the high-profile talks.

Russian Delegation in Attendance

Putin was accompanied by a high-level Russian delegation, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Direct Investment Fund head and presidential special envoy for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev, and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Also present were presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

Schedule and Historic Context

According to the White House, negotiations are set to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Moscow time), followed by a joint press conference. The Russian delegation will then depart from Alaska, the Kremlin confirmed.

This is the first meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States in four years, and the first encounter between Trump and Putin in six years. During Trump’s first term, the two leaders met six times, with their only full-scale summit taking place on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Trump's Cadillac Takes Putin Away from Anchorage Airport to Pursue Peace
Trump's Cadillac Takes Putin Away from Anchorage Airport to Pursue Peace
Typhoon Podul: UPS Cargo Plane's Risky Landing Captured on Video
Typhoon Podul: UPS Cargo Plane's Risky Landing Captured on Video
NASA and Russian Astronomers Track 50-Meter Asteroid Approaching Earth on August 17
NASA and Russian Astronomers Track 50-Meter Asteroid Approaching Earth on August 17
Massive Explosion at Ryazan’s Elastic Factory Kills Five, Injures Twenty
Massive Explosion at Ryazan’s Elastic Factory Kills Five, Injures Twenty
Russia and Ukraine Exchange 84 Prisoners Ahead of Possible Larger Swap
Russia and Ukraine Exchange 84 Prisoners Ahead of Possible Larger Swap
Ukrainian 'Flying Fox' Aircraft-Type Drone Attacks Residential Buildings in Rostov
Ukrainian 'Flying Fox' Aircraft-Type Drone Attacks Residential Buildings in Rostov
Belgorod Under Heavy UAV Strikes: Parks Closed, Public Events Banned Amid Rising Civilian Threats
Belgorod Under Heavy UAV Strikes: Parks Closed, Public Events Banned Amid Rising Civilian Threats
New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video
New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video
Dump Truck Rams Crowd Twice Outside Café in Attempted Murder Case
Dump Truck Rams Crowd Twice Outside Café in Attempted Murder Case
Russian Forces Use Flying Grenade Launchers to Support Assault Groups
Russian Forces Use Flying Grenade Launchers to Support Assault Groups
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.