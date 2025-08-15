World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

What Does Alaska Summit Mean for Ukraine?

Ukraine Braces for Outcomes of Putin-Trump Alaska Negotiations
World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that “the time has come to end the war,” stressing that the stakes for Ukraine are “truly high” as the U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska approaches. His remarks followed a meeting of Ukraine’s military command, reported TSN. Zelensky said the most important outcome would be if the summit opens the possibility of “a real path to an honest peace” and a meaningful three-way discussion involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

Ilyushin Il-96 (Aeroflot) RA-96008 (11684032604)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Александр Маркин, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Ilyushin Il-96 (Aeroflot) RA-96008 (11684032604)

Ukraine Excluded from Direct Participation

The Ukrainian leader will not be present in Alaska. U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to call Zelensky after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump stated that if the talks “go well,” he would like to hold a three-way summit with Zelensky. However, he warned that if he “doesn’t get the answers he wants,” there will be no second meeting.

Tense Mood in Kyiv

According to The Financial Times, Zelensky and his inner circle are experiencing “tension” over the Alaska talks, concerned about Ukraine’s inability to directly influence decisions that could determine the country’s fate. Sources cited by Axios said Ukrainian officials are preparing for any outcome — from a sudden invitation to Alaska to being excluded entirely from talks with Putin.

“Statements made by Trump before the meeting may not reflect what actually happens once he is in the same room with Putin,” said a Ukrainian official to Axios.

Fear of Territorial Concessions

On August 9, Zelensky declared he would not allow a “second partition” of Ukraine, rejecting the idea of withdrawing troops from Donbas or freezing the conflict along the lines of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia fronts. Yet, The Washington Post reported that Ukrainian society is caught between exhaustion from the prolonged war and a strong unwillingness to cede territory.

“Territorial concessions would be a painful but inevitable choice,” said an anonymous Ukrainian businessman from Donetsk, noting that stopping the conflict is the most likely outcome.

A former senior Ukrainian official told the paper that significant parts of the population would protest territorial concessions, while others openly desire an end to the fighting. “Finding a golden middle ground will be very difficult. There is no good peace deal for Ukraine,” he said.

Summit Structure and Kremlin Expectations

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Putin-Trump talks could last “at least six to seven hours” in total. The meeting will begin with one-on-one talks, followed by discussions with aides, delegation-level negotiations — possibly over a working lunch — and then a joint press conference. Moscow hopes the summit will be “productive,” Peskov added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Why Eating More and Training Less Can Boost Muscle Growth
Health
Why Eating More and Training Less Can Boost Muscle Growth
Alaska Hosts Putin–Trump Talks as Russian Delegation Faces Spartan Lodging
World
Alaska Hosts Putin–Trump Talks as Russian Delegation Faces Spartan Lodging Видео 
Elderly Woman Diver Survives 24 Hours in Frigid Russian Waters off Sakhalin Before Rescue
Society
Elderly Woman Diver Survives 24 Hours in Frigid Russian Waters off Sakhalin Before Rescue Видео 
Popular
American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order

Imagine telling India—or any sovereign nation—which partners they may trade with. The audacity is staggering, yet that’s precisely what’s unfolding.

American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order
Trump Rates Alaska Summit 75% Chance of Success After Putin’s Call for Treaty
Putin Admits He May Make a Deal with Trump in Alaska
UK Admits Major Nuclear Incident at Clyde Naval Base in Scotland
FSB Uncovers and Eliminates Ukraine’s Secret Sapsan Long-Range Missile Program
The Alaska Sale: Why Russia Sold It to the United States and How the Deal Is Viewed 158 Years Later Andrey Mihayloff American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order Nancy O'Brien Simpson Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception Lyuba Lulko
Kremlin: Ukraine’s Opinion Will Not Be Considered in Putin–Trump Talks
Russian Model Ksenia Alexandrova Dies in Tragic Moose Collision
Elderly Woman Diver Rescued After a Day in Icy Pacific Waters
Elderly Woman Diver Rescued After a Day in Icy Pacific Waters
Last materials
Typhoon Podul: UPS Cargo Plane's Risky Landing Captured on Video
Ukraine Braces for Outcomes of Putin-Trump Alaska Negotiations
Trump–Lukashenko Call Sets Tone for Putin–Trump Alaska Summit on Ukraine
The Alaska Sale: Why Russia Sold It to the United States and How the Deal Is Viewed 158 Years Later
Putin Receives Official Invitation to Attend APEC Summit in South Korea
Full Delegations Revealed Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks in Alaska
NASA and Russian Astronomers Track 50-Meter Asteroid Approaching Earth on August 17
Massive Explosion at Ryazan’s Elastic Factory Kills Five, Injures Twenty
Alaska Hosts Putin–Trump Talks as Russian Delegation Faces Spartan Lodging
Subway Rebrands in Russia as Subjoy, but Not Subboy Amid Franchise Changes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.