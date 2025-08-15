What Does Alaska Summit Mean for Ukraine?

Ukraine Braces for Outcomes of Putin-Trump Alaska Negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that “the time has come to end the war,” stressing that the stakes for Ukraine are “truly high” as the U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska approaches. His remarks followed a meeting of Ukraine’s military command, reported TSN. Zelensky said the most important outcome would be if the summit opens the possibility of “a real path to an honest peace” and a meaningful three-way discussion involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Александр Маркин, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Ilyushin Il-96 (Aeroflot) RA-96008 (11684032604)

Ukraine Excluded from Direct Participation

The Ukrainian leader will not be present in Alaska. U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to call Zelensky after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump stated that if the talks “go well,” he would like to hold a three-way summit with Zelensky. However, he warned that if he “doesn’t get the answers he wants,” there will be no second meeting.

Tense Mood in Kyiv

According to The Financial Times, Zelensky and his inner circle are experiencing “tension” over the Alaska talks, concerned about Ukraine’s inability to directly influence decisions that could determine the country’s fate. Sources cited by Axios said Ukrainian officials are preparing for any outcome — from a sudden invitation to Alaska to being excluded entirely from talks with Putin.

“Statements made by Trump before the meeting may not reflect what actually happens once he is in the same room with Putin,” said a Ukrainian official to Axios.

Fear of Territorial Concessions

On August 9, Zelensky declared he would not allow a “second partition” of Ukraine, rejecting the idea of withdrawing troops from Donbas or freezing the conflict along the lines of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia fronts. Yet, The Washington Post reported that Ukrainian society is caught between exhaustion from the prolonged war and a strong unwillingness to cede territory.

“Territorial concessions would be a painful but inevitable choice,” said an anonymous Ukrainian businessman from Donetsk, noting that stopping the conflict is the most likely outcome.

A former senior Ukrainian official told the paper that significant parts of the population would protest territorial concessions, while others openly desire an end to the fighting. “Finding a golden middle ground will be very difficult. There is no good peace deal for Ukraine,” he said.

Summit Structure and Kremlin Expectations

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Putin-Trump talks could last “at least six to seven hours” in total. The meeting will begin with one-on-one talks, followed by discussions with aides, delegation-level negotiations — possibly over a working lunch — and then a joint press conference. Moscow hopes the summit will be “productive,” Peskov added.