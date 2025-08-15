World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Before Meeting Putin, Trump Calls His Best Friend – Belarus President Lukashenko

Trump–Lukashenko Call Sets Tone for Putin–Trump Alaska Summit on Ukraine
World

On August 15, U.S. President Donald Trump and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation ahead of the highly anticipated Alaska summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The main focus of the call was prisoner releases and ongoing diplomatic coordination.

Donald Trump
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Donald Trump

Prisoner Releases at the Center of Talks

Trump thanked Lukashenko for the recent release of 16 prisoners and revealed discussions are ongoing about freeing an additional 1,300 detainees. He described the conversation as “very good” and “wonderful,” emphasizing mutual willingness to continue dialogue.

One of the freed prisoners is Yuri Zenkovich, a Belarusian-American opposition activist detained in 2021 and sentenced to 11 years in a high-security colony. U.S. officials clarified that his release was not part of a prisoner exchange deal. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens noted that Minsk is interested in improving ties with Washington.

Part of Broader Diplomatic Efforts

The call came just hours before Trump and Putin are set to meet in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss Ukraine peace initiatives. Both leaders will gather at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson for what is being called a high-level attempt at conflict resolution.

Belarus–U.S. relations have been tense for years, but recent gestures suggest a cautious thaw. In January, another American, Anastasia Nyufer, was released from Belarusian detention under the Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts.

Putin’s Path to the Alaska Summit

Before flying to Alaska, President Putin visited Magadan to honor Soviet and American pilots who operated the Alaska–Siberia (ALSIB) air route during World War II. He laid 20 red roses at the memorial to ALSIB heroes, a symbolic nod to past U.S.–Russia cooperation.

Putin’s aircraft is scheduled to land in Anchorage at 11:00 a.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Moscow time), where Trump will personally greet him on the runway. Alaskan Governor Mike Dunleavy confirmed that Putin will receive the “highest-level welcome” upon arrival.

Looking Ahead

Both the Trump–Lukashenko call and the upcoming Putin–Trump meeting signal an intense diplomatic push to address the Ukraine conflict. Trump has expressed interest in meeting Lukashenko in person in the near future, suggesting Belarus could play a role in broader negotiations.

Details

Magadan Oblast is a federal subject (an oblast) of Russia. It is geographically located in the Far East region of the country, and is administratively part of the Far Eastern Federal District. Magadan Oblast has a population of 136,085 (2021 Census), making it the least populated oblast and the third-least populated federal subject in Russia. Magadan is the largest city and the capital of Magadan Oblast with the majority of the oblast's inhabitants living in the city itself. The coastline has a less severe climate than the interiors, although both are very cold for its latitude. It borders Chukotka Autonomous Okrug in the north, Kamchatka Krai in the east, Khabarovsk Krai in the south and the Sakha Republic in the west. The economy is primarily based on mining, particularly gold, silver and other non-ferrous metals.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Putin Stops in Magadan
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Elderly Woman Diver Survives 24 Hours in Frigid Russian Waters off Sakhalin Before Rescue
Society
Elderly Woman Diver Survives 24 Hours in Frigid Russian Waters off Sakhalin Before Rescue Видео 
NASA and Russian Astronomers Track 50-Meter Asteroid Approaching Earth on August 17
Science
NASA and Russian Astronomers Track 50-Meter Asteroid Approaching Earth on August 17 Видео 
Radioactive Leak Confirmed at Secret British Nuclear Submarine Facility
World
Radioactive Leak Confirmed at Secret British Nuclear Submarine Facility
Popular
American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order

Imagine telling India—or any sovereign nation—which partners they may trade with. The audacity is staggering, yet that’s precisely what’s unfolding.

American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order
Trump Rates Alaska Summit 75% Chance of Success After Putin’s Call for Treaty
Putin Admits He May Make a Deal with Trump in Alaska
FSB Uncovers and Eliminates Ukraine’s Secret Sapsan Long-Range Missile Program
UK Admits Major Nuclear Incident at Clyde Naval Base in Scotland
The Alaska Sale: Why Russia Sold It to the United States and How the Deal Is Viewed 158 Years Later Andrey Mihayloff American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order Nancy O'Brien Simpson Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception Lyuba Lulko
Kremlin: Ukraine’s Opinion Will Not Be Considered in Putin–Trump Talks
Russian Model Ksenia Alexandrova Dies in Tragic Moose Collision
Elderly Woman Diver Rescued After a Day in Icy Pacific Waters
Elderly Woman Diver Rescued After a Day in Icy Pacific Waters
Last materials
Trump–Lukashenko Call Sets Tone for Putin–Trump Alaska Summit on Ukraine
The Alaska Sale: Why Russia Sold It to the United States and How the Deal Is Viewed 158 Years Later
Putin Receives Official Invitation to Attend APEC Summit in South Korea
Full Delegations Revealed Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks in Alaska
NASA and Russian Astronomers Track 50-Meter Asteroid Approaching Earth on August 17
Massive Explosion at Ryazan’s Elastic Factory Kills Five, Injures Twenty
Alaska Hosts Putin–Trump Talks as Russian Delegation Faces Spartan Lodging
Subway Rebrands in Russia as Subjoy, but Not Subboy Amid Franchise Changes
Federal Judge Brutally Murdered in Suspected Jealousy Attack
Trump Rates Alaska Summit 75% Chance of Success After Putin’s Call for Treaty
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.