Before Meeting Putin, Trump Calls His Best Friend – Belarus President Lukashenko

Trump–Lukashenko Call Sets Tone for Putin–Trump Alaska Summit on Ukraine

On August 15, U.S. President Donald Trump and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation ahead of the highly anticipated Alaska summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The main focus of the call was prisoner releases and ongoing diplomatic coordination.

Prisoner Releases at the Center of Talks

Trump thanked Lukashenko for the recent release of 16 prisoners and revealed discussions are ongoing about freeing an additional 1,300 detainees. He described the conversation as “very good” and “wonderful,” emphasizing mutual willingness to continue dialogue.

One of the freed prisoners is Yuri Zenkovich, a Belarusian-American opposition activist detained in 2021 and sentenced to 11 years in a high-security colony. U.S. officials clarified that his release was not part of a prisoner exchange deal. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens noted that Minsk is interested in improving ties with Washington.

Part of Broader Diplomatic Efforts

The call came just hours before Trump and Putin are set to meet in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss Ukraine peace initiatives. Both leaders will gather at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson for what is being called a high-level attempt at conflict resolution.

Belarus–U.S. relations have been tense for years, but recent gestures suggest a cautious thaw. In January, another American, Anastasia Nyufer, was released from Belarusian detention under the Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts.

Putin’s Path to the Alaska Summit

Before flying to Alaska, President Putin visited Magadan to honor Soviet and American pilots who operated the Alaska–Siberia (ALSIB) air route during World War II. He laid 20 red roses at the memorial to ALSIB heroes, a symbolic nod to past U.S.–Russia cooperation.

Putin’s aircraft is scheduled to land in Anchorage at 11:00 a.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Moscow time), where Trump will personally greet him on the runway. Alaskan Governor Mike Dunleavy confirmed that Putin will receive the “highest-level welcome” upon arrival.

Looking Ahead

Both the Trump–Lukashenko call and the upcoming Putin–Trump meeting signal an intense diplomatic push to address the Ukraine conflict. Trump has expressed interest in meeting Lukashenko in person in the near future, suggesting Belarus could play a role in broader negotiations.