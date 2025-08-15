Putin Receives Official Invitation to Attend APEC Summit in South Korea

South Korea has officially invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev, as quoted by TASS.

"I can confirm that we have received an invitation addressed to the head of state," the diplomat told the agency.

According to Berdyev, the final decision on the composition of the Russian delegation will be made by the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, based on a comprehensive analysis of various factors — including the expected productivity of the meeting and the potential for reaching agreements important to Russia.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un assured Putin that Pyongyang would always support Moscow.