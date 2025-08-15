Trump Leaves Mysterious Message Before Alaska Summit: 'High Stakes!'

Full Delegations Revealed Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks in Alaska

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska with top officials from both nations for high-stakes talks on Ukraine and broader political and economic issues.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Washington D.C, United States, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Donald Trump

Trump Declares 'Stakes Are High' Ahead of Talks

Before departing for Alaska, President Trump posted on Truth Social, stating, “High Stakes!” The summit is scheduled to take place at the joint military base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

Full U.S. Delegation List

According to the White House, the U.S. delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. Also traveling with President Trump are Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Fox News Radio journalist Ryan Schmelz reported additional officials, including Presidential Assistant and Executive Secretary of the White House Staff Will Scharf.

Russian Delegation Arrives in Anchorage

The Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation, and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev. Some members have already arrived in Anchorage, while President Putin visited Magadan before heading to Alaska.

Main Agenda of the Alaska Summit

The central theme of the summit will be resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to Siluanov, discussions will also cover “the political track” and economic issues. The White House schedule notes that the talks between Putin and Trump will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (10:00 p.m. Moscow time).