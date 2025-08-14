Kremlin: Ukraine’s Opinion Will Not Be Considered in Putin–Trump Talks

Trump: Russia Ready to End Everything ASAP

U.S. President Donald Trump stated in an interview with Fox News Radio that Russia is eager to conclude a deal regarding the Ukraine conflict. According to Trump, the Russian delegation is intent on resolving matters as soon as possible. He emphasized that President Vladimir Putin views him as the toughest adversary he has ever faced.

“[President Vladimir] Putin knows that I am the toughest opponent he has ever dealt with,” said Trump.

Peskov: Ukraine’s Position Will Not Be Taken into Account

Commenting on the upcoming Alaska summit between the Russian and U.S. presidents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Ukraine’s position will not be considered during the negotiations. Peskov’s remarks, reported by TASS, underscored that the talks are primarily a matter between Moscow and Washington.

No Final Document Expected from the Summit

Peskov also announced that the Kremlin and the White House have no plans to prepare any joint document following the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska.

“[A document] is not expected; nothing has been prepared. And it is unlikely that there will be any such document,” he told reporters.

According to Peskov, the two leaders will outline the range of agreements and understandings they are able to reach during the talks, but no formal written outcome is planned.