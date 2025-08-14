World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin: Ukraine’s Opinion Will Not Be Considered in Putin–Trump Talks

Trump: Russia Ready to End Everything ASAP
World

U.S. President Donald Trump stated in an interview with Fox News Radio that Russia is eager to conclude a deal regarding the Ukraine conflict. According to Trump, the Russian delegation is intent on resolving matters as soon as possible. He emphasized that President Vladimir Putin views him as the toughest adversary he has ever faced.

Russia and USA
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Russia and USA
“[President Vladimir] Putin knows that I am the toughest opponent he has ever dealt with,” said Trump.

Peskov: Ukraine’s Position Will Not Be Taken into Account

Commenting on the upcoming Alaska summit between the Russian and U.S. presidents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Ukraine’s position will not be considered during the negotiations. Peskov’s remarks, reported by TASS, underscored that the talks are primarily a matter between Moscow and Washington.

No Final Document Expected from the Summit

Peskov also announced that the Kremlin and the White House have no plans to prepare any joint document following the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska.

“[A document] is not expected; nothing has been prepared. And it is unlikely that there will be any such document,” he told reporters.

According to Peskov, the two leaders will outline the range of agreements and understandings they are able to reach during the talks, but no formal written outcome is planned.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video
Hotspots and Incidents
New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video Видео 
Elmendorf-Richardson Base To Become World's Safest Place for Putin-Trump Summit
World
Elmendorf-Richardson Base To Become World's Safest Place for Putin-Trump Summit
Belarus and Russia to Rehearse Tactical Nuclear Strike Using Oreshnik Missile at Zapad-2025 War Games
World
Belarus and Russia to Rehearse Tactical Nuclear Strike Using Oreshnik Missile at Zapad-2025 War Games
Popular
Russia Prepares to Test Burevestnik Missile to Reshape Global Nuclear Strategy

Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile is poised to alter the global balance of strategic nuclear power, according to military analysts in China and the West

Burevestnik Missile: Russia’s Nuclear Cruise Weapon Evades All Modern Defenses
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception
EU Accuses Trump of Betraying the West — But Is Brussels the Real Culprit?
General Urges Russians to be Patient Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
Video Shows Russia Using New Laser Weapon to Counter Drones
American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order Nancy O'Brien Simpson Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception Lyuba Lulko Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77 Andrey Mihayloff
After Alaska Talks, Trump Eyes Zelensky-Putin Negotiation
Alaska Military Base to Provide Unprecedented Security for Putin–Trump Meeting
Vladimir Zaitsev, Soviet KGB Colonel, Who Took Down America’s 'Billion-Dollar Spy' Dies at 77
Vladimir Zaitsev, Soviet KGB Colonel, Who Took Down America’s 'Billion-Dollar Spy' Dies at 77
Last materials
Radioactive Leak Confirmed at Secret British Nuclear Submarine Facility
Why Eating More and Training Less Can Boost Muscle Growth
Autumn Gardening Mistake: Why Deep Tilling Can Harm Your Soil
American Hubris and the Fragmenting World Order
Venomous Cobra Strikes Woman in Moscow Park
Miss Universe Contestant Ksenia Alexandrova Killed in Car Crash
Trump: Russia Ready to End Everything ASAP
Elderly Woman Diver Survives 24 Hours in Frigid Russian Waters off Sakhalin Before Rescue
Russia and FSB Destroy Ukraine’s Sapsan Missile Production Facilities
Alaska Summit Could Lead to Partial Lifting of Russia Sanctions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.