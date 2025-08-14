US and EU Consider Easing Russia Sanctions if Ukraine Ceasefire Achieved

Alaska Summit Could Lead to Partial Lifting of Russia Sanctions

US President Donald Trump has made it clear that imposing new sanctions against Russia is not his current priority, emphasizing diplomacy as the guiding principle ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15. Trump stated that the aim is to end the conflict in Ukraine, describing the encounter as a “trial” meeting to determine whether a peace deal is possible. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the leaders will focus on exploring long-term settlement options for the conflict. According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, sanctions could be tightened if the talks in Alaska fail to yield results.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Sanctions against Russia

Temporary Sanctions Relief to Facilitate Alaska Summit

The US Treasury Department announced that certain transactions banned under existing sanctions will be permitted until August 20, in order to facilitate the organization of the Russia-US summit. The waiver applies to operations essential for arranging and supporting the official meetings between the two delegations in Alaska.

“All operations prohibited by sanctions that are ordinary and necessary for participating in or supporting meetings in the State of Alaska between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Russian Federation are authorized until 00:01 Eastern Time, August 20, 2025.” — US Treasury Department

EU Leaders Signal Conditional Easing of Russia Sanctions

In parallel, the European Union is considering easing sanctions on Russia in the event of a Ukraine ceasefire. High-level EU sources told Sky News that during a “conference marathon” involving Trump, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, European leaders, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, there were plans to encourage the US President to involve Europe more directly in his negotiations with Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron linked the possibility of further sanctions to the outcome of the Alaska talks.

“We have adopted a new sanctions package. We are preparing another one. I think it will depend on the negotiations in the coming days and weeks. But nothing can be ruled out.” — Emmanuel Macron, President of France

UK Positions for Harsher Measures While Watching Talks

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that London is preparing a new sanctions package against Russia, while also expressing readiness to coordinate with Europe to “increase pressure” on Moscow during the Ukraine negotiations.

Partial Sanctions Removal Seen as Possible Outcome

Former US presidential adviser and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations Thomas Graham said the lifting of some sanctions against Russia after the summit is possible, depending on the specifics of any settlement plan reached.

“It will be a complex process. However, the removal of sanctions in response to concrete actions by Russia is possible. This could involve, for example, personal restrictions.” — Thomas Graham

Graham stressed that lifting all sanctions at once is unrealistic since congressional approval would be required, limiting the US President’s unilateral authority.

Background: Trump's Balancing Act on Sanctions

On August 7, Trump announced the introduction of additional secondary sanctions targeting countries that maintain trade with Russia. However, he reiterated that substantial negotiations are underway to resolve the Ukraine conflict, and that his immediate focus remains on securing a diplomatic path forward rather than imposing new direct sanctions on Russia.