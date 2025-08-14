Alaska Summit Preparations May Include Nuclear Disarmament Discussions

Russia and US Could Reach New Strategic Arms Control Deal, Says Putin

President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Russia and the United States could potentially reach a new agreement on strategic offensive arms control in future stages of their dialogue, as preparations for the upcoming Alaska summit move forward.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vitaly V. Kuzmin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Topol-M

Putin Discusses Strategic Arms Control Prospects

Speaking at a meeting on preparations for the high-level talks, Putin said discussions focused on “where we currently stand with the American administration” and the need to “create long-term conditions for peace between our countries, in Europe, and in the world as a whole — if, at the next stages, we come to agreements in the field of strategic offensive arms control.”

Background: Russia’s Suspension of the New START Treaty

In 2023, Russia suspended its participation in the New START Treaty, which limits strategic nuclear arsenals. At the time, Putin explained that Moscow was being denied full inspections under the treaty, with requests to examine certain facilities either ignored or rejected on formal grounds. Meanwhile, the US and NATO openly declared their intention to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia. “And what, after that they expect to casually travel around our defense sites, including the newest ones?” Putin remarked.

Expiration Deadline and US Position

The treaty, originally signed in 2010 and extended in 2021 under former US President Joe Biden, is set to expire in February 2026. Officials in Washington at the time had urged Moscow to resume compliance with the agreement.

Trump’s Push for Nuclear Disarmament

On July 25, President Donald Trump announced that Washington would soon begin work on further nuclear disarmament, hinting at the possibility of a successor agreement to New START.

Rising Nuclear Tensions

However, in August, following a public exchange of remarks on military threats and nuclear weapons with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Trump said he had “ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed in relevant regions in case these foolish and provocative statements [by Medvedev] turn out to be more than words.”