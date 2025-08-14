World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Gives First Comments About His Upcoming Summit with Trump in Alaska

Historic Putin-Trump Summit in Alaska to Address Ukraine and Strategic Arms Deal
World

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet on Friday, August 15, in Alaska. The summit is scheduled to begin at 22:30 Moscow time. According to presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the program for the meeting at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in the United States has been finalized, and preparations have entered their final stage.

President Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
President Putin

Ukraine Will Be the Central Focus of the Alaska Talks

The primary topic will be the conflict in Ukraine, with both leaders set to explore possible pathways to a resolution. In preparation for the summit, Putin held a meeting with senior government officials and members of his administration. The Russian president emphasized that his American counterpart was making energetic efforts to end the conflict.

“The American administration is taking sufficiently energetic and sincere steps to stop hostilities and the crisis, aiming for agreements that serve the interests of all parties involved in the conflict,” — Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton noted that Trump had been waiting for months for the opportunity to meet with Putin to address the Ukraine issue.

Additional Topics on the Agenda

According to Ushakov, the two leaders will also discuss other matters. Putin has not ruled out reaching a new agreement on strategic offensive arms, stressing that such a deal would help ensure long-term peace between Russia, the United States, Europe, and the wider world.

  • The delegation talks will be held in a “five-on-five” format; the Russian delegation includes Lavrov, Ushakov, Belousov, Siluanov, and Dmitriev.
  • The central topic of the negotiations will be resolving the conflict with Ukraine, though other issues will also be addressed; Putin and Trump will discuss pressing and highly sensitive international and regional matters.
  • Following the talks, Putin and Trump will hold a joint press conference.

First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova suggested that Russia and the U.S. might conclude an economic deal unrelated to Ukraine.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Ukrainian issue is discussed the least,” — Svetlana Zhurova, State Duma deputy.

Potential Economic and Strategic Proposals

According to The Daily Telegraph, Trump is expected to propose joint development of rare earth minerals in Alaska. He may also offer to lift restrictions on supplying spare parts and equipment needed for servicing civilian aircraft in Russia.

The Washington Post reported that Trump will present a “land for peace” proposal. If Putin rejects a ceasefire agreement for Ukraine, the U.S. president is reportedly prepared to impose new sanctions on Russia, considering a refusal to be a personal humiliation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ukrainian 'Flying Fox' Aircraft-Type Drone Attacks Residential Buildings in Rostov
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian 'Flying Fox' Aircraft-Type Drone Attacks Residential Buildings in Rostov Видео 
Trump Proposes Immediate Three-Way Summit With Putin and Zelensky
World
Trump Proposes Immediate Three-Way Summit With Putin and Zelensky
Popular
Russia Prepares to Test Burevestnik Missile to Reshape Global Nuclear Strategy

Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile is poised to alter the global balance of strategic nuclear power, according to military analysts in China and the West

Burevestnik Missile: Russia’s Nuclear Cruise Weapon Evades All Modern Defenses
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception
EU Accuses Trump of Betraying the West — But Is Brussels the Real Culprit?
General Urges Russians to be Patient Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
Video Shows Russia Using New Laser Weapon to Counter Drones
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception Lyuba Lulko Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77 Andrey Mihayloff Questionable Facts: How Western Media Mishandles Stories on North Korean Workers in Russia Vadim Gorshenin
Alaska Military Base to Provide Unprecedented Security for Putin–Trump Meeting
After Alaska Talks, Trump Eyes Zelensky-Putin Negotiation
HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones: Ukraine Intensifies Strikes on Russian Positions
HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones: Ukraine Intensifies Strikes on Russian Positions
Last materials
Russia and FSB Destroy Ukraine’s Sapsan Missile Production Facilities
Alaska Summit Could Lead to Partial Lifting of Russia Sanctions
Russia and Ukraine Exchange 84 Prisoners Ahead of Possible Larger Swap
Russia and US Could Reach New Strategic Arms Control Deal, Says Putin
Historic Putin-Trump Summit in Alaska to Address Ukraine and Strategic Arms Deal
Ukrainian 'Flying Fox' Aircraft-Type Drone Attacks Residential Buildings in Rostov
Belgorod Under Heavy UAV Strikes: Parks Closed, Public Events Banned Amid Rising Civilian Threats
Russian General Urges Patience Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
Burevestnik Missile: Russia’s Nuclear Cruise Weapon Evades All Modern Defenses
Mysterious Ocean Sound Still Baffles Scientists 25 Years Later
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.