Russian General Urges Patience Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit

A senior Russian defense official has urged citizens to remain patient ahead of the anticipated Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, while political analysts point to a potential breakthrough in Donetsk as a decisive factor for the talks.

Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, addressed the nation via Telegram with a call for calm before the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. He stated that Russians would be grateful to Trump if he were to “end this conflict” while respecting all of Russia’s interests. However, he stressed that he harbors no illusions about the US president’s intentions and places his full trust in Putin.

“Therefore, I ask everyone to be patient; there is absolutely no need to glance toward Trump. No — we should keep our eyes on our president. Everything else is nonsense,”

urged Alaudinov.

Meanwhile, political analyst Sergei Markov suggested that a breakthrough by the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic, specifically along the Pokrovsk–Konstantinovka–Kramatorsk line, could have a decisive influence on the upcoming negotiations in Alaska. He noted that such an advance would be the most significant since Operation “Potok,” when Russian forces managed to outflank Ukrainian troops occupying part of the Kursk region.

“It will force many to adjust their political stance on the entire Ukrainian war. If the breakthrough develops, its course and consequences will be discussed by Putin and Trump in Alaska,” Markov emphasized.