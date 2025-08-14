World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

General Urges Russians to be Patient Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit

Russian General Urges Patience Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
World

A senior Russian defense official has urged citizens to remain patient ahead of the anticipated Putin-Trump summit in Alaska, while political analysts point to a potential breakthrough in Donetsk as a decisive factor for the talks.

Russian Army fighters
Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Евгений Половодов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian Army fighters

Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, addressed the nation via Telegram with a call for calm before the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. He stated that Russians would be grateful to Trump if he were to “end this conflict” while respecting all of Russia’s interests. However, he stressed that he harbors no illusions about the US president’s intentions and places his full trust in Putin.

“Therefore, I ask everyone to be patient; there is absolutely no need to glance toward Trump. No — we should keep our eyes on our president. Everything else is nonsense,”

urged Alaudinov.

Meanwhile, political analyst Sergei Markov suggested that a breakthrough by the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic, specifically along the Pokrovsk–Konstantinovka–Kramatorsk line, could have a decisive influence on the upcoming negotiations in Alaska. He noted that such an advance would be the most significant since Operation “Potok,” when Russian forces managed to outflank Ukrainian troops occupying part of the Kursk region.

“It will force many to adjust their political stance on the entire Ukrainian war. If the breakthrough develops, its course and consequences will be discussed by Putin and Trump in Alaska,” Markov emphasized.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin
Americas
The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Targets with HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Targets with HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones
Popular
Russia Prepares to Test Burevestnik Missile to Reshape Global Nuclear Strategy

Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile is poised to alter the global balance of strategic nuclear power, according to military analysts in China and the West

Burevestnik Missile: Russia’s Nuclear Cruise Weapon Evades All Modern Defenses
Russian General Urges Patience Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
General Urges Russians to be Patient Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
EU Accuses Trump of Betraying the West — But Is Brussels the Real Culprit?
Video Shows Russia Using New Laser Weapon to Counter Drones
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception Lyuba Lulko Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77 Andrey Mihayloff Questionable Facts: How Western Media Mishandles Stories on North Korean Workers in Russia Vadim Gorshenin
Alaska Military Base to Provide Unprecedented Security for Putin–Trump Meeting
After Alaska Talks, Trump Eyes Zelensky-Putin Negotiation
HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones: Ukraine Intensifies Strikes on Russian Positions
HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones: Ukraine Intensifies Strikes on Russian Positions
Last materials
Burevestnik Missile: Russia’s Nuclear Cruise Weapon Evades All Modern Defenses
Mysterious Ocean Sound Still Baffles Scientists 25 Years Later
Yura Borisov as Kurt Cobain? Fans Debate Biopic Potential
Cosmic Rays Could Fuel Microbial Life on Mars, Europa, and Enceladus
Trump Proposes Immediate Three-Way Summit With Putin and Zelensky
Russian General Urges Patience Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception
Elmendorf-Richardson Base To Become World's Safest Place for Putin-Trump Summit
Belarus and Russia to Rehearse Tactical Nuclear Strike Using Oreshnik Missile at Zapad-2025 War Games
Russia Partially Restricts Voice Calls in Foreign Messengers to Combat Cybercrime
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.