Belarus and Russia to Simulate Nuclear Strike with Advanced Oreshnik System

World

Belarus and Russia will simulate the planning and use of tactical nuclear weapons with the “Oreshnik” missile complex during the upcoming Zapad-2025 military exercises, set for September 12–16 in Belarus.

Joint exercise of the Russian and Belarusian Airborne Forces
Photo: минобороны.рф by Igor Rudenko, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Belarusian Defense Minister Confirms Nuclear Simulation

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced that the drills will include a detailed rehearsal of tactical nuclear strike planning using the advanced Russian “Oreshnik” complex.

“This is an important element of strategic deterrence for us. As the head of state demands, we must be ready for anything. We see the situation on our western and northern borders and cannot calmly watch the militarization and military activity. We demonstrate openness and peacefulness, but we must always keep our powder dry,” Khrenin emphasized.

Joint Russian-Belarusian Operational Scenarios

The minister noted that Belarusian forces, together with Russian counterparts, will work through operational schemes for employing the “Oreshnik” system.

Background on “Oreshnik” Missile System

The “Oreshnik” medium-range system was first tested on November 21. During that trial, a strike targeted a major Ukrainian defense industry plant in Dnipro, reportedly in response to Western approval for Ukraine to launch deep strikes inside Russia with long-range munitions.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the “Oreshnik” can engage targets at distances of up to 5,000 km, “practically eliminating the possibility of interception.”

Zapad-2025 Dates and Location

The Zapad-2025 exercises will take place in Belarus from September 12 to 16, involving large-scale joint maneuvers and strategic coordination between the two allied nations.

