Putin–Trump Summit in Alaska Confirmed for August 15 in Anchorage

The White House has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a high-level meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, August 15.

Photo: flikr.com by Luke Jones, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Achorage, Alaska

U.S. President Donald Trump was flattered by the choice of Alaska as the venue for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.

“There were many sites discussed, but of course, Alaska is a state within the United States of America, so the president is very honored,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, is a place where modern life meets raw wilderness. Nestled between the rugged Chugach Mountains and the icy waters of the Cook Inlet, it’s a hub for both commerce and adventure in the far north. While it’s home to busy streets, shops, and cultural venues, Anchorage still feels deeply tied to the untamed landscapes surrounding it—moose wander through neighborhoods, and the Northern Lights often dance overhead in winter. It serves as a gateway to Alaska’s wild interior and coastal wonders, offering residents and visitors a mix of urban convenience and quick access to nature’s extremes.

Poroshenko: 'Our Land Is Not for Sale'

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko — listed by Russia’s financial monitoring agency as linked to extremist or terrorist activities — told Sky News that Ukraine will not cede territory to Russia. “Our land is not for sale. (...) Without Ukraine, no final decision can be made,” he stated.

Poroshenko expressed hope that the Putin–Trump talks would result in a ceasefire. However, he warned that if no agreement was reached, “more weapons should be sent to Ukraine.”

Zelensky Rules Out Withdrawal from Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would not withdraw from Donbas, calling it a “springboard for a future new offensive” for Russia.

"We will not leave Donbass. If we leave Donbass of our own free will or are pressured to do so, we will unleash a third war," Zelensky explained. Steve WItkoff sent a signal to Ukraine that Russia is ready to end the war, at least to cease fire, "this is the first signal from them," Zelensky added.

Putin Speaks with Kim Jong Un Ahead of Summit

On August 12, President Putin held a phone conversation with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during which he shared information about the upcoming meeting with President Trump, according to the Kremlin press service.

Lavrov and Rubio Discuss Preparations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss preparations for the Alaska meeting. Both sides reportedly expressed readiness for productive negotiations, though no details were disclosed.

Zelensky Criticizes Possible Decisions Without Ukraine

Zelensky warned that Russian and American leaders “cannot decide anything” without Kyiv’s participation, criticizing any talks that exclude Ukraine.

Zakharova: Zelensky Refuses to Take Back Prisoners

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Zelensky of refusing to accept 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners offered by Moscow for exchange. She noted that Kyiv only agreed to exchange bodies of the dead under pressure from international opinion, while families “beg on their knees” for the return of soldiers.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky confirmed that Ukraine had removed 1,000 names from the prisoner exchange list.