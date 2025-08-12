World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Peace Talks Ahead: Zelensky Announces Future Meeting With Putin and Trump

Zelensky Confirms Planned Three-Way Summit With Putin and Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will take place, although the date has yet to be determined. The statement was published by Telegraf.ua on its Telegram channel.

Only a Three-Way Summit Can End the Conflict

“Without a doubt, we will have a three-way meeting at the leaders’ level, but I do not know the date,” Zelensky stated. He expressed confidence that the conflict can only be resolved through such a trilateral dialogue.

Zelensky Sees a Real Chance for Peace

Earlier, Zelensky said there is now a genuine opportunity to achieve peace. However, he warned that Kyiv sees “danger” in any decisions made without the involvement of Ukraine and European nations.

