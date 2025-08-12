Zelensky Faces Pressure from U.S. and Europe to Accept Territorial Concessions

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has softened his position regarding territorial concessions, according to a report by the British outlet The Daily Telegraph.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky

"Zelensky has acknowledged that some form of territorial concessions may be necessary to end the conflict. Without this, he would likely lose American support, and European allies would eventually begin to fade away," the publication wrote.

The outlet recalled that on August 11, Donald Trump, speaking about resolving the Ukraine conflict, suggested that a territorial exchange could be part of the peace process.

Earlier, The Daily Telegraph reported that Kyiv was prepared to freeze the conflict along the current line of contact. In return, Ukraine hopes to fully end hostilities and secure safety guarantees in the form of weapons deliveries and a pathway to NATO membership.

Arestovych: Conflict Freeze Most Likely Outcome

Former adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Oleksiy Arestovych (listed by Russia’s financial monitoring service as a terrorist and extremist) also suggested that freezing the conflict is the most probable scenario.

"The situation is moving towards halting the war and holding quick elections. The most likely scenario is a freeze along the demarcation line," Arestovych stated, noting that other options remain possible.

Among these, he hinted at concessions from one side that “could surprise” observers.

Risk of Territorial Losses Without a Truce

Previously, Oleksiy Arestovych suggested that up to 12 Ukrainian regions could fall under Russian control if Kyiv refuses to sign a truce with Moscow. In his view, such losses could occur if no peace agreement is reached.