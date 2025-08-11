Trump’s Summit with Putin: Can It Bring Peace to Ukraine?

Trump Aims to End Ukraine Conflict in Historic Meeting with Putin

The purpose of the upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is to stop the conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump declared.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

“I will tell him: ‘You must stop this war,’” Trump said.

The U.S. president called the upcoming meeting a “test” and expressed hope for a constructive conversation, after which he intends to call European leaders. He acknowledged that the meeting could be either “good” or “bad,” adding that he will know within the first two minutes if a deal is possible.

Trump did not exclude the possibility of ending his mediation efforts if no progress is made. “I might walk away and say: ‘Good luck!’ and that will be it. I might say there will be no resolution. Some believe Putin wanted all of Ukraine. By the way, I’m one of them. I think if it weren’t for me, he wouldn’t even be talking to anyone now. But I am going to meet with him. We will discuss the terms. Then I will call President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders,” the president added.

Meeting of Conflicting Leaders and Possible Territorial Exchange

Ultimately, Trump wants to organize a meeting between the leaders of the conflicting countries — Putin and Zelensky. He suggested he might participate in this meeting “if necessary.”

During the Ukraine talks, a territorial exchange might be on the table, Trump said. He added that the U.S. will try to help Ukraine regain some territories and emphasized that any deal must be beneficial to both sides.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Putin is prepared to begin ceasefire talks if territorial exchange is discussed, with security guarantees for Kyiv a prerequisite, as later noted by Senator Lindsey Graham.

Russia has not publicly commented on possible conditions for the August 15 meeting. Moscow had previously demanded the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has stressed that Ukraine will not “give away its land.”

Next Summit to Include Zelensky

Trump said Zelensky was not invited to the upcoming Friday meeting but confirmed that the next summit will include him.

“The next meeting will be with Zelensky and Putin, or Zelensky, Putin, and me. I’m going to lock those two in a room. I will be there or not, but I think the problem will be solved,” Trump said (Reuters).

Relations with Zelensky and Differences Over Territorial Exchange

Trump stated he maintains good relations with Zelensky but disagrees with his position on territorial exchange. At a White House press conference, he said,

“Zelensky got approval to start a war and kill everyone, but he needs approval to exchange land.”

Regarding Ukraine’s military actions, Trump added, “The tanks would have been in Kyiv within four hours if they went by highway. But they got stuck in the mud because some Russian commander decided to take them through fields. I don’t know who that general was, but knowing Putin, he’s not around us anymore. The tanks got stuck in the mud; the Ukrainians shot them with Javelins.”

Key Statements Before the Alaska Summit

Trump did not invite Zelensky to the meeting, contrary to some media reports.

The meeting with Putin is preliminary; its outcome will determine whether Putin will meet Zelensky or if a trilateral meeting including the U.S. president will take place.

Trump may withdraw from diplomatic efforts after meeting Putin.

Trump will update Zelensky on the meeting results.

When asked if Ukraine can defeat Russia, Trump called the question “stupid,” adding, “Russia is a huge country; they have been constantly at war. They defeated Napoleon and Hitler.”