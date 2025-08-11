World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump’s Visit to Russia Depends on Concrete Results of Alaska Summit

Trump Could Visit Moscow Under One Condition
World

President Donald Trump may visit Moscow only if specific agreements are reached during his August 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Sergei Tsekov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea said, the Komsomolskaya Pravda reports.

Northern lights
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Paxson Woelber, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Northern lights

“As for Trump’s return visit, to which we have already extended an invitation, he certainly won’t be flying to Crimea, and there will be no new meeting of leaders in Yalta. That’s pure fantasy, although Trump does seem capable of sudden moves,” Tsekov said, calling Moscow’s invitation a bold step.

Condition Tied to Alaska Negotiations

According to Tsekov, the U.S. president’s trip to Russia might not happen at all. “First, we need to achieve a result at the August 15 meeting in Alaska. If there is a real result there, further developments will take place at a meeting here. But if there’s no result in Alaska, then Trump simply won’t fly to us,” he stressed.

Tsekov predicted a high likelihood of certain agreements being reached between Russia and the United States, but warned they could be ignored by Ukraine and the European Union.

Why Alaska Was Chosen

He also suggested that it was Russia that proposed Alaska as the venue for the first talks. In his view, this demonstrates that Moscow has no fears of hidden traps from Washington. “It’s wrong to think we didn’t weigh all the pros and cons. We decided that from the standpoint of establishing a trusting relationship, this location is an excellent fit,” Tsekov concluded.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that mutual invitations for the presidents of Russia and the United States to visit each other’s countries and plans to hold a separate bilateral meeting are distinct processes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Top 5 Safest Cars in 2025: From BMW to Tesla’s Cutting-Edge Safety
Auto
Top 5 Safest Cars in 2025: From BMW to Tesla’s Cutting-Edge Safety
Trump Could Visit Moscow Under One Condition
World
Trump Could Visit Moscow Under One Condition
Popular
Russian Media Prepares Public for Potential Endgame of Special Military Operation

The phrase ‘plan to end the Special Military Operation’ appeared yesterday in Russian media field

Russia Signals Plan to End Special Military Operation Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit
The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin
From Nuclear Threats to Negotiations: Trump’s Dramatic Shift Toward Russia
Putin-Trump Alaska Summit Will Deliver Hope, Russian Envoy Says
Tehran Vows to Block Trump’s Bridge in South Caucasus
The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin Lyuba Lulko Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
Trump’s Visit to Russia Depends on Concrete Results of Alaska Summit
Video Shows Russian Forces Using Flying Grenade Launchers in Special Operation Zone
Drone Video Shows Dozens of Dead Ukrainian Soldiers in Sumy
Drone Video Shows Dozens of Dead Ukrainian Soldiers in Sumy
Last materials
Top 5 Safest Cars in 2025: From BMW to Tesla’s Cutting-Edge Safety
Trump Aims to End Ukraine Conflict in Historic Meeting with Putin
Natural Mosquito Repellent: How Tea Tree Oil Can Protect Your Home This Summer
Baking Cookies Without Eggs: Creative Substitutes That Work Wonders
The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin
Trump Could Visit Moscow Under One Condition
Dump Truck Rams Crowd Twice Outside Café in Attempted Murder Case
Trump Slips, Says He Will 'Go to Russia' Before Correcting to Alaska Summit with Putin
Trump Wants Homeless Out of Washington
Armenia and Azerbaijan Paraf 17-Point Peace Agreement to End Conflict
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.