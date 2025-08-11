Trump Gives Alaska Back to Russia

Trump Slips, Says He Will 'Go to Russia' Before Correcting to Alaska Summit with Putin

President Donald Trump caused a stir during a press conference on Friday when he mistakenly announced that he would be traveling to Russia. The remark, reported by Reuters, came as he discussed his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use Donald Trump

The Slip of the Tongue

“I will see [President of Russia Vladimir] Putin, I’m going to Russia,” Trump said, before realizing his error. The U.S. leader was referring to the planned summit with Putin set to take place in Alaska on August 15.

Meeting Plans Remain Unchanged

The high-profile meeting in Alaska is expected to address a wide range of geopolitical and security issues between the United States and Russia. Despite the verbal slip, the White House confirmed that the summit’s location and agenda remain as planned.

Media and Public Reaction

The moment quickly drew attention from both American and international media, highlighting the delicate nature of U.S.-Russia relations and the sensitivity of presidential language. While such gaffes are not uncommon in live press settings, this one underscored the anticipation surrounding the Alaska meeting.