Armenia and Azerbaijan Agree to Restore Diplomatic Ties and Renounce Territorial Claims

Armenia and Azerbaijan Paraf 17-Point Peace Agreement to End Conflict
World

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan published the text of a peace agreement with Armenia, paraféd by the foreign ministers of both countries on August 8, 2025. The document, comprising 17 points, aims to pave the way for peace and reconciliation in the South Caucasus region.

A handshake
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Petya94, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
A handshake

For the treaty to come into effect, it requires formal signing by the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan and ratification by both countries’ parliaments.

Key Provisions of the Peace Agreement

  • Restoration of Diplomatic Relations: Both countries acknowledge the necessity of reestablishing diplomatic ties to promote cooperation and dialogue.
  • Renunciation of Territorial Claims: The parties confirm that they hold no territorial claims against each other, committing not to raise any such claims in the future.
  • Non-Use of Force: Both sides agree to refrain from threats or use of force against one another, fostering peaceful coexistence.
  • Border Delimitation: The countries commit to negotiating the delimitation and demarcation of their shared state border, which is recognized as per the borders of the former Soviet republics.
  • Security Measures: Until the border demarcation is complete, the parties will implement mutually agreed security and confidence-building measures, including military-related actions, to ensure stability in border regions.
  • No Third-Party Military Presence: Neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan will permit the deployment of forces belonging to third parties along their common border.
  • Economic and Cultural Cooperation: The treaty leaves open the possibility to conclude agreements on economic and cultural cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties.

Respect for Sovereignty and International Borders

The agreement emphasizes mutual recognition and respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of international borders, and political independence. The international borders referenced are those of the Soviet-era republics.

Next Steps Toward Peace

Following the official signing and parliamentary ratification, Armenia and Azerbaijan will move forward with concrete steps to implement border demarcation and maintain lasting peace and security in the region.

Armenia and Azerbaijan Paraf 17-Point Peace Agreement to End Conflict
