India is reportedly planning to purchase advanced fighter jets for its Air Force, including the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35, according to a source cited by The Times of India.
However, the source, who wished to remain anonymous, clarified that official negotiations with neither Russia nor the United States have yet begun.
The Indian government is considering the export of combat aircraft up to the year 2035, the expected timeline for developing the homegrown, fifth-generation multi-role fighter AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft).
Previously, the Western publication The Military Watch Magazine noted the prominent role of the Russian Su-35 in the air campaigns of Russia’s special military operation (SMO).
