Russian Su-35 Gains Prominence in Military Campaigns, India Eyes Su-57

India Plans to Buy Russian Su-57 and American F-35 Fighters for Air Force
World

India is reportedly planning to purchase advanced fighter jets for its Air Force, including the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35, according to a source cited by The Times of India.

Su-57
Su-57

However, the source, who wished to remain anonymous, clarified that official negotiations with neither Russia nor the United States have yet begun.

Looking Beyond 2035: Indigenous AMCA Fighter in Development

The Indian government is considering the export of combat aircraft up to the year 2035, the expected timeline for developing the homegrown, fifth-generation multi-role fighter AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft).

Russian Su-35’s Role in Ongoing Military Operations

Previously, the Western publication The Military Watch Magazine noted the prominent role of the Russian Su-35 in the air campaigns of Russia’s special military operation (SMO).

