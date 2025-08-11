World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Tehran Vows to Block Trump’s Bridge in South Caucasus

Iran Warns Armenia and Azerbaijan Over U.S. Control of Zangezur Corridor
Yadollah Javani, Deputy Head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for political affairs, accused Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of repeating what he called “Zelensky’s mistake”—trusting the United States in regional security matters.

Iran national flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Iran national flag

"If Aliyev and Pashinyan had thought more about the consequences of inviting the U.S., UK, and NATO into the Caucasus, they would not have played Trump’s gambling game," Javani said. "They will pay dearly for this dishonorable move. Iran, India, and Russia will not remain silent."

Opposition to the 99-Year U.S. Control Deal

Javani’s remarks followed the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which grants an American company control over the Zangezur Corridor for 99 years. He vowed that “the American dream of being on Iran’s northern borders will never become reality” and pledged that Tehran would defend its security and national interests in the area.

The corridor, which links two parts of Azerbaijan through Armenian territory, will reportedly be secured by U.S. private military companies (PMCs).

Iranian Leadership’s Broader Concerns

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also rejected the project, calling it a threat to South Caucasus security. He warned that the initiative could deepen NATO’s influence in the region and drive a wedge between Russia and Iran.

"We will block what they call Trump’s Bridge. This project will become a graveyard for the American president’s mercenaries," Velayati stated.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry took a milder tone, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying the Zangezur Corridor issue had been removed from the formal agenda but that Tehran would monitor developments closely. He stressed that the corridor remains under Armenia’s jurisdiction.

U.S. Strategic Control

The joint declaration signed on August 8 by the leaders of the U.S., Armenia, and Azerbaijan in Washington outlines plans to build railway, oil and gas pipelines, and fiber-optic lines along the corridor, all managed by the American company. According to Politico, Armenia long resisted the deal but ultimately agreed under U.S. pressure.

