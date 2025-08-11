Putin-Trump Alaska Summit Will Deliver Hope, Russian Envoy Says

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, expressed optimism that the upcoming August 15, 2025 summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska will deliver hope, peace, and global security.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

"Neocons and other warmongers will not be smiling on August 15, 2025. The dialogue between Putin and Trump will bring hope, peace, and global security," Dmitriev wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Dmitriev also shared a post highlighting historical facts about Russian settlements in Alaska, accompanied by the Russian and American flags and a handshake emoji.

Warnings of Possible Disruption

On August 9, Dmitriev acknowledged the possibility that the meeting could be disrupted. He claimed that certain countries invested in prolonging the Ukraine conflict would make "titanic efforts" to prevent the talks from taking place.

The Alaska summit is expected to focus on finding a path toward long-term peace in Ukraine, with potential involvement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a trilateral format, although details remain uncertain.