Zelensky Starts Putting Pokes in Wheels Before Alaska Talks

Ukraine Rules Out Territorial Concessions as Summit Looms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on his official Telegram channel that Ukraine will not cede any territory under any peace deal, reaffirming that the country’s territorial position is anchored in its Constitution and cannot be altered.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky

"Ukrainians will not 'gift' their land to Russia. The answer to the territorial issue is already in our Constitution, and no one will retreat from it," Zelensky stated.

The remarks come just days before the highly anticipated August 15 summit in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is expected to focus on a potential roadmap to end the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is open to real solutions that can bring genuine peace, but warned that any arrangements made behind Kyiv’s back are doomed to fail.

"Any decisions made against Ukraine or without Ukraine are also decisions against peace. They will lead nowhere. They are dead decisions. They will never work," he said.

Ukraine to Abandon Belt of Fortresses

Surrender of Donbas Would Force Ukraine to Abandon the "Belt of Fortresses" That Has Held Russia Back for 11 Years, ISW reports.

This would shift the Russian army 82 kilometers westward, placing its forces in a more favorable position for future offensives into neighboring areas of Kharkiv or Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Ukraine would be forced to abandon the strategically important fortress belt that has been under construction since 2014, retreat to less advantageous positions, and urgently seek investment to build a new line of defense.

Kyiv Prepares for Peace Talks with Caution and Constitutional Resolve

According to Axios, officials from the United States, Ukraine, and several European NATO members plan to gather in the UK over the weekend to coordinate positions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. Several allies reportedly fear that Trump might entertain Putin’s proposals without consulting Kyiv or its Western partners.

Ukrainian officials expressed confusion over the details of Moscow’s latest peace offer and uncertainty regarding Washington’s evolving stance. One Ukrainian source noted that if President Zelensky were ever to agree to any territorial concessions, a national referendum would be required under Ukrainian law.

Zelensky Calls for 'Dignified Peace'

Zelensky reiterated his desire for peace, emphasizing that it must be honorable, lasting, and not dictated by Moscow’s wishes.

"The Ukrainian people deserve peace. But all our partners must understand what dignified peace means. This war must be ended—and it must be ended by Russia," Zelensky declared.

The Ukrainian president stated that Kyiv is ready to work with President Trump and other global partners to achieve a sustainable peace settlement, but one that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and is not imposed from the outside.