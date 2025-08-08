World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
2008 Georgia-Russia War: Georgian PM Points Finger at Deep State

Georgian Prime Minister Blames Deep State for 2008 War with Russia
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze named the architects behind the 2008 war with Russia as the so-called deep state. He claimed the anti-democratic and violent regime of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili launched the conflict at the behest of this hidden power structure.

USA and Georgia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sgt Tammy K. Hineline, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
USA and Georgia

“The anti-democratic, bloody regime of Saakashvili started the war on orders from the deep state,” Kobakhidze said. He advised consulting U.S. President Donald Trump to better understand the concept.

Kobakhidze called the war, which began on August 8, 2008, a tragedy for which Saakashvili must bear responsibility.

On the 17th anniversary of the South Caucasus conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova issued a statement emphasizing Russia’s measured and timely response to Georgian aggression. She noted that Georgia’s actions caused numerous civilian casualties among South Ossetians and Russian citizens.

“When the international community withdrew from efforts to restrain the aggressor, Russia was the only country to give a timely and adequate response to this treacherous attack,” Zakharova declared.

The five-day war began on the night of August 8, 2008, when Georgian troops shelled South Ossetia, causing heavy damage to its capital. At that time, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev announced a peace enforcement operation.

