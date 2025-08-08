World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin-Trump Meeting in Rome Faces Russian Opposition

Russia Opposes Putin-Trump Summit in Rome Over Italy’s Ukraine Support
According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Russia has expressed opposition to holding a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Rome.

Saint Peter's Basilica, Sant'Angelo bridge, by night, Rome, Italy
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jebulon, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Saint Peter's Basilica, Sant'Angelo bridge, by night, Rome, Italy

The article states that Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposing to hold the summit in Rome on Monday, August 11. Meloni immediately expressed her readiness, and a few hours later, U.S. Secretary of State Rubio officially proposed the summit location during a National Security Council meeting attended by European and Ukrainian representatives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved Rome as the venue, stating he was “fully supportive” of the choice. However, the Russian side “immediately objected” because Italy is perceived as a country “too supportive of Ukraine.”

