World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin and Trump May Meet in Rome on August 11

Putin-Trump Summit Could Take Place in Rome as Early as August 11
World

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could take place as early as Monday, August 11 in Rome, according to Fox News, citing two sources familiar with the negotiations.

Rome
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Abhyudaya Apoorva, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Rome

Italy’s Embassy Denies Hosting the Summit

The Italian Embassy in Moscow declined to confirm the report to RBC. Similarly, TASS, citing a source, stated that Rome would not be the venue for the talks. Meanwhile, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the location is “in principle” agreed upon but did not disclose it, promising that the Kremlin would reveal it later.

Rome Remains a Possible Venue

Fox News reported that Rome could still host the meeting if it is postponed to another day within the same week. Discussions are also underway about holding the summit in other countries, including European states.

Sanctions Complicate Logistics

European countries have closed their airspace to Russian aircraft since the start of the military operation. Putin himself is under European Union sanctions, including a ban on entering member states like Italy, which Russia deems illegal.

Background and Context of the Meeting

The agreement to hold talks between Putin and Trump followed a meeting between the Russian president and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on August 6. Shortly before, Trump shortened his ultimatum for new anti-Russian sanctions to August 8, later stating that the final outcome depends on Putin. Trump has repeatedly emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with the Russian leader.

Previous Contacts Between the Leaders

The last in-person meeting between Trump and Putin occurred at the G20 summit in Osaka in 2019. Since the start of 2025, the two presidents have spoken six times by phone.

Market Reaction to Meeting News

The Moscow Exchange index rose by 0.44% at 13:44 compared to Thursday’s closing session, reaching a peak of 2889.37 points. The market reacted positively to the news about the possible date and location of the Putin-Trump meeting after declining by approximately 0.1% earlier.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
World
Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
Buy more, eat less
Real life stories
Buy more, eat less
Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy
Europe
Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy
Popular
U.S. Offers Putin 99-Year Freeze on Ukraine Territorial Claims in Private Talks

Russia has received a "quite acceptable" ceasefire proposal from the United States ahead of a high-stakes summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, according to senior Russian officials.

Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
Russia May Strike Ukraine Within Hour After Strategic Bomber Takeoff
Russia Scrambles Strategic Bombers After Putin-Witkoff Talks
Putin Ready to Outplay Trump at Upcoming Summit
Russia Shoots Down Storm Shadow Missiles and Hundreds of Drones in 24 Hours
Putin and Trump: Long Game vs. Quick Win Lyuba Lulko Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
Only 17% of Ukrainians Ready to Accept Russian Peace Terms
Putin Sets Terms for Putin-Zelensky Talks, Eyes UAE for Trump Meeting
Putin's Rail Megaproject to Link 30 Million People by 2030
Putin's Rail Megaproject to Link 30 Million People by 2030
Last materials
Helicopter Pilot Dies After Landing on Kamchatka Volcano
Malaysian Monarch’s Golden Plane Lands in Kazan for First-Ever Russia State Visit
Putin and Xi Jinping Discuss Possible Historic Meeting with Trump in Beijing
Trump Shouts at Netanyahu Over Gaza Hunger Denial in Heated Call
Germany Halts Arms Supplies to Israel Over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Russian Foreign Ministry: Ukrainian Children Coalition Statement 'Russophobic'
Russian TV Presenter Visits USA, Gets Shocked by Los Angeles’ Skid Row
Chocolate Diet Craze: Sweet Dreams or Dangerous Shortcut?
Smoking and Vaping Together: A Dangerous Habit on the Rise
Aquascaping for Beginners: How to Start a Planted Aquarium at Home
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.