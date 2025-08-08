Putin and Trump May Meet in Rome on August 11

Putin-Trump Summit Could Take Place in Rome as Early as August 11

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could take place as early as Monday, August 11 in Rome, according to Fox News, citing two sources familiar with the negotiations.

Italy’s Embassy Denies Hosting the Summit

The Italian Embassy in Moscow declined to confirm the report to RBC. Similarly, TASS, citing a source, stated that Rome would not be the venue for the talks. Meanwhile, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the location is “in principle” agreed upon but did not disclose it, promising that the Kremlin would reveal it later.

Rome Remains a Possible Venue

Fox News reported that Rome could still host the meeting if it is postponed to another day within the same week. Discussions are also underway about holding the summit in other countries, including European states.

Sanctions Complicate Logistics

European countries have closed their airspace to Russian aircraft since the start of the military operation. Putin himself is under European Union sanctions, including a ban on entering member states like Italy, which Russia deems illegal.

Background and Context of the Meeting

The agreement to hold talks between Putin and Trump followed a meeting between the Russian president and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on August 6. Shortly before, Trump shortened his ultimatum for new anti-Russian sanctions to August 8, later stating that the final outcome depends on Putin. Trump has repeatedly emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with the Russian leader.

Previous Contacts Between the Leaders

The last in-person meeting between Trump and Putin occurred at the G20 summit in Osaka in 2019. Since the start of 2025, the two presidents have spoken six times by phone.

Market Reaction to Meeting News

The Moscow Exchange index rose by 0.44% at 13:44 compared to Thursday’s closing session, reaching a peak of 2889.37 points. The market reacted positively to the news about the possible date and location of the Putin-Trump meeting after declining by approximately 0.1% earlier.