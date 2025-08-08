King of Malaysia Lands in Russia on Board Golden Airplane

Malaysian Monarch’s Golden Plane Lands in Kazan for First-Ever Russia State Visit

Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Ismail ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj was treated to traditional Tatar chak-chak upon his arrival in Kazan, RIA Novosti reports.

At the airport, Sultan Ibrahim—on his first official visit to Russia—was personally greeted by Tatarstan Head Rustam Minnikhanov. The honeyed pastry awaited them right on the tarmac. The King began tasting it immediately after stepping out of his golden aircraft.

Chak-chak is a traditional Eastern dessert made from deep-fried dough pieces, cooled, coated in honey syrup, and arranged in a small mound.

Historic First Visit to Russia

Earlier, it was reported that the Malaysian monarch had landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 Airport to begin his state visit to Russia. The trip, running from August 5 to 10, marks the first-ever visit of a Malaysian head of state to Russia in the history of bilateral relations.

Meetings in Moscow and Tatarstan

During his stay, Sultan Ibrahim is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and attend several official events. After Moscow, the monarch will travel to Tatarstan to meet Rustam Minnikhanov and take part in regional engagements.