Putin, Xi, and Trump Could Stand Together at Beijing Parade in September

Putin and Xi Jinping Discuss Possible Historic Meeting with Trump in Beijing
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation, according to TASS, as speculation grows over an unprecedented trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump.

Xi Jinping
Photo: kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Xi Jinping

Beijing May Host Putin–Xi–Trump Meeting

On July 18, The Times reported that Putin, Xi, and Trump could meet in China in early September. The proposed visit by the three leaders to Beijing might coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, which will be marked by a grand military parade in Tiananmen Square on September 3. The paper noted that calls have already surfaced in Chinese public discourse urging the government to seize the opportunity and organize such a meeting.

Calls for a Symbol of Peace and Stability

“Why not align Trump’s visit with the parade on September 3? From 1941 to 1945, China and the United States were allies in the fight against Japanese militarism. If President Trump visits China and takes part in the parade, it will send a powerful positive signal to the world. The image of Chinese, Russian, and American leaders standing together could become a powerful message of peace and stability,” The Times quoted prominent Chinese nationalist commentator Jin Canrong as telling the portal Guancha.

Putin’s Upcoming Visit to China

It was previously announced that Vladimir Putin will spend four days in China in late August and early September. During this foreign trip, the Russian leader is expected to take part in several official events.

