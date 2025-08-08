Netanyahu Drives Trump Mad Claiming Gaza Hunger Is Fake

Trump Shouts at Netanyahu Over Gaza Hunger Denial in Heated Call

A tense private call between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu erupted into a shouting match over claims that Gaza’s hunger crisis is fabricated. The conversation, reported by NBC, reflected deep disagreements over humanitarian conditions in the enclave and the role of the Gaza Humanitarian Fund.

Shouting Over Gaza Hunger Claims

According to the report, the call focused on the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Netanyahu had publicly stated in late July that there was no hunger in Gaza—a remark that angered Trump. The US President countered that he had seen photographs of children in Gaza who “look very hungry,” insisting that there was “real hunger” and that such suffering “cannot be faked.”

Netanyahu had privately requested the conversation. Two officials confirmed that the leaders spoke for several hours. At one point, Trump interrupted Netanyahu and began raising his voice, declaring that he did not want to hear suggestions that the hunger was fabricated. Aides reportedly showed Trump additional evidence to support his position. Officials from both sides later declined to comment, but a former US official familiar with the exchange described it as “a direct, mostly one-sided conversation about the status of humanitarian aid.”

European Officials Warn of Genocide-Like Conditions

In Europe, the crisis in Gaza drew sharp criticism. European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera noted that Palestinians were isolated without shelter, water, food, or medicine, and subjected to continuous bombardments.

“If this is not genocide, it is very close to the definition used to describe it,”

she said.

Ribera urged the EU to consider suspending the Association Agreement between the bloc and Israel, which underpins their trade and economic ties.

German Pressure on Netanyahu

The New York Times reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had held a series of tough conversations with Netanyahu, urging him to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Merz also pressed for a significant increase in the delivery of food and medical aid to the enclave via land routes.

Military Dispute Inside Israel

The Times of Israel revealed that Netanyahu had clashed with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir during a meeting over plans for an Israeli occupation of Gaza. Zamir reportedly warned that such an operation would result in high casualties among IDF troops and endanger the lives of Israeli hostages.

Tensions were further inflamed by social media posts from Netanyahu’s son, Yair, accusing Zamir of “attempting a military coup worthy of a Central American banana republic in the 1970s.”