Germany Suspends Weapons Exports to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

World

Germany has decided to halt arms supplies to Israel due to the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced. The German government will also revoke existing export licenses for weapon deliveries to Israel.

Bundestag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jakob0000, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Bundestag
"The focus must be on negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages," Chancellor Merz emphasized.

Call to End West Bank Annexation Attempts

Merz urged Israel to immediately cease any attempts to annex the West Bank, stressing that such actions undermine peace efforts in the region. He reiterated that diplomatic negotiations should be prioritized over military escalation.

International Pressure on Israel

The German decision adds to growing international calls for restraint in the Israel-Gaza conflict. Berlin’s move aligns with appeals from other world leaders urging humanitarian aid access and the safeguarding of civilian lives.

