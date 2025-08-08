World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Rejects Claims of Illegal Deportation of Ukrainian Children

Russian Foreign Ministry: Ukrainian Children Coalition Statement 'Russophobic'
World

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children of engaging in “Russophobia and double standards,” dismissing its recent statement as politically motivated.

Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mirek Pruchnicki, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Ukrainian refugees in Poland

'Not About Helping Children'

According to Zakharova, the coalition’s declaration is not aimed at aiding children, but at continuing a “defamation campaign” against Russia. She stressed that the only way to facilitate the return of Ukrainian minors is through depoliticized cooperation between ombudsmen, not public political pressure.

Russia Says It Supports Reunification

Zakharova insisted that Russia “not only does not obstruct but actively facilitates” the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families. She rejected accusations of “illegal deportation and forcible transfer,” calling them a provocation intended to draw attention to a “detached-from-reality narrative.”

Details on the Istanbul Negotiations

The statement came in response to demands from the coalition — chaired by Ukraine and Canada — that Russia provide a “substantive response” regarding a list of 339 Ukrainian children discussed during talks in Istanbul on June 2. Zakharova noted that Russia had already given its reply to Kyiv on July 23 during the third round of negotiations.

She stated that 30% of the names on the list could not be confirmed, as some children had never been in Russia, had already returned to their families, or had reached adulthood.

Children 'Safe and Under State Care'

Zakharova emphasized that children currently in Russia are safe and under state supervision, and that many lives were saved by evacuating them from active combat zones.

Medinsky: Some in Ukraine Exploit the Issue

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, claimed that not all Ukrainian officials take the matter of returning children seriously, alleging that some use the topic to gain political capital.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
India Prepares for Putin Visit, Aiming for Strategic Breakthrough
World
India Prepares for Putin Visit, Aiming for Strategic Breakthrough
Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
World
Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
Putin-Trump Summit Location Complicated by ICC Warrant
World
Putin-Trump Summit Location Complicated by ICC Warrant
Popular
U.S. Offers Putin 99-Year Freeze on Ukraine Territorial Claims in Private Talks

Russia has received a "quite acceptable" ceasefire proposal from the United States ahead of a high-stakes summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, according to senior Russian officials.

Trump Offers Putin Ceasefire Deal: Russian Side Finds U.S. Proposal Acceptable
Russia May Strike Ukraine Within Hour After Strategic Bomber Takeoff
Russia Scrambles Strategic Bombers After Putin-Witkoff Talks
Putin Ready to Outplay Trump at Upcoming Summit
Russia Shoots Down Storm Shadow Missiles and Hundreds of Drones in 24 Hours
Putin and Trump: Long Game vs. Quick Win Lyuba Lulko Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
Only 17% of Ukrainians Ready to Accept Russian Peace Terms
Putin Sets Terms for Putin-Zelensky Talks, Eyes UAE for Trump Meeting
Putin's Rail Megaproject to Link 30 Million People by 2030
Putin's Rail Megaproject to Link 30 Million People by 2030
Last materials
Germany Halts Arms Supplies to Israel Over Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Russian Foreign Ministry: Ukrainian Children Coalition Statement 'Russophobic'
Russian TV Presenter Visits USA, Gets Shocked by Los Angeles’ Skid Row
Chocolate Diet Craze: Sweet Dreams or Dangerous Shortcut?
Smoking and Vaping Together: A Dangerous Habit on the Rise
Aquascaping for Beginners: How to Start a Planted Aquarium at Home
Russian Bullet Train to Cut Travel Time Between Moscow and St. Petersburg to 2 Hours
Green Tea: Benefits, Risks, and How It Impacts Your Body
Taming the Elephant Ear: How to Grow Alocasia Plants at Home
How to Break Free from Nasal Spray Addiction: A Doctor's Advice
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.