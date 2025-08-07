World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin Sets Terms for Putin-Zelensky Talks, Eyes UAE for Trump Meeting

Putin Open to Meeting Zelensky Under 'Certain Conditions'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if the necessary conditions for bilateral negotiations can be established. His comments were reported by TASS following diplomatic meetings held earlier this week.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Алексей Даничев, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

Preconditions Needed for Dialogue with Zelensky

“In general, I have nothing against meeting with Zelensky,” Putin said, “but certain conditions must be created for that, and unfortunately, we are still far from achieving them.”

“Certain conditions must be created for that [a meeting with Zelensky], and unfortunately, we are still far from achieving them.” — Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin has consistently emphasized that meaningful talks with Ukraine can only proceed once the groundwork for constructive engagement is laid, including military and political considerations.

Trump-Putin Meeting Could Be Hosted in UAE

Putin also commented on the possibility of meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could serve as a suitable venue for such a summit.

“We have many friends who are ready to help us organize such an event. One of them is the President of the United Arab Emirates,” Putin noted.

“One of our friends is the President of the United Arab Emirates.” — Vladimir Putin

The UAE has played an increasingly active diplomatic role in recent months, including efforts to mediate between Russia, Ukraine, and Western powers. The proposal signals Moscow’s openness to high-level diplomacy with both Kyiv and Washington—under conditions it deems acceptable.

