Putin to Visit India by Year-End, High-Level Talks Expected

India Prepares for Putin Visit, Aiming for Strategic Breakthrough

India is preparing to host Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of 2025, with high-level meetings expected to reinforce growing security and trade ties between the two nations. The announcement came from Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during talks in Moscow with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.

Photo: website of the President of the Russian Federation by Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ President Putin and PM Modi at the BRICS meeting

Important to Set New Directions

“It is very important that a high-level meeting sets new directions for development and brings substantial, tangible outcomes in negotiations,” Doval stated, as quoted by TASS. He also expressed optimism that the upcoming summit would provide an opportunity for both sides to reassess their positions and prepare for impactful dialogue.

“This meeting will give us the opportunity to assess our positions and prepare for the top-level summit,” — Ajit Doval

India-Russia Relations Continue to Strengthen

Doval emphasized that India highly values its very good relationship with Russia. His remarks reflect the sustained strategic alignment between New Delhi and Moscow, particularly in areas of defense, space, and energy.

The last in-person meeting between Putin and Modi took place at the BRICS summit in the summer of 2024. The two leaders signed an 81-point joint statement, which set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

Modi Reiterates Invitation for Putin’s Visit

In May 2025, the Indian and Russian leaders held a phone conversation, during which Prime Minister Modi renewed his invitation for Putin to visit India. The Russian president accepted the invitation, making the upcoming summit one of the most anticipated diplomatic events of the year.

The visit is expected to further align the two countries' strategic priorities in a shifting global order, with energy cooperation, defense production, and regional security topping the agenda.