World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin to Visit India by Year-End, High-Level Talks Expected

India Prepares for Putin Visit, Aiming for Strategic Breakthrough
World

India is preparing to host Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of 2025, with high-level meetings expected to reinforce growing security and trade ties between the two nations. The announcement came from Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during talks in Moscow with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.

President Putin and PM Modi at the BRICS meeting
Photo: website of the President of the Russian Federation by Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
President Putin and PM Modi at the BRICS meeting

Important to Set New Directions

“It is very important that a high-level meeting sets new directions for development and brings substantial, tangible outcomes in negotiations,” Doval stated, as quoted by TASS. He also expressed optimism that the upcoming summit would provide an opportunity for both sides to reassess their positions and prepare for impactful dialogue.

“This meeting will give us the opportunity to assess our positions and prepare for the top-level summit,” — Ajit Doval

India-Russia Relations Continue to Strengthen

Doval emphasized that India highly values its very good relationship with Russia. His remarks reflect the sustained strategic alignment between New Delhi and Moscow, particularly in areas of defense, space, and energy.

The last in-person meeting between Putin and Modi took place at the BRICS summit in the summer of 2024. The two leaders signed an 81-point joint statement, which set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030.

Modi Reiterates Invitation for Putin’s Visit

In May 2025, the Indian and Russian leaders held a phone conversation, during which Prime Minister Modi renewed his invitation for Putin to visit India. The Russian president accepted the invitation, making the upcoming summit one of the most anticipated diplomatic events of the year.

The visit is expected to further align the two countries' strategic priorities in a shifting global order, with energy cooperation, defense production, and regional security topping the agenda.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ex-Pentagon Advisor Predicts Ukraine Conflict May Follow Georgia Scenario
World
Ex-Pentagon Advisor Predicts Ukraine Conflict May Follow Georgia Scenario
Putin, Trump, and Zelensky May Meet Without European Leaders
World
Putin, Trump, and Zelensky May Meet Without European Leaders
Popular
Poland’s New President Nawrocki Challenges Zelensky on Bandera Legacy

Poland’s new President Karol Nawrocki issued a stark ultimatum to Volodymyr Zelensky, demanding Ukraine renounce the glorification of wartime nationalists as a condition for continued support

Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
India Halts Defense Deal Amid Shock Over Trump’s 25% Tariff Hike
US Spy Plane Flies Near Russian Nuclear Bases as Strategic Arms Dialogue Stalls
Moscow Eyes Cuba and Venezuela for Strategic Missile Placement
Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy Lyuba Lulko Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
US Warns All Russian Oil Buyers: Sanctions Could Expand
Four Scenarios for Ukraine: Ex-Pentagon Advisor Suggests Russia Could Regain Influence
Ukrainian Invasion of Kursk Fails Strategically, Leaves 331 Civilians Dead
Ukrainian Invasion of Kursk Fails Strategically, Leaves 331 Civilians Dead
Last materials
Poll: 76% of Ukrainians Reject Russia’s Peace Plan
Putin-Trump Summit Location Complicated by ICC Warrant
Putin, Trump, and Zelensky May Meet Without European Leaders
Constructive Kremlin Talks Signal Thaw in US-Russia Relations
Russia and U.S. Agree to Urgent Putin-Trump Summit — Zelensky May Join
Russia May Strike Ukraine Within Hour After Strategic Bomber Takeoff
Nine Brains, Three Hearts, and One Enormous Octopus
Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
Toxic Homemade Alcohol Kills Eight in Southern Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.