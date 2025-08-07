World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Only 17% of Ukrainians Ready to Accept Russian Peace Terms

Poll: 76% of Ukrainians Reject Russia’s Peace Plan
World

According to a new survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), 76% of Ukrainians categorically reject Russia’s proposed peace plan, while only 17% are prepared to support it under current terms.

Ukraine
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Official website of the President of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ukraine

The Russian plan reportedly includes the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces from four formerly Ukrainian regions, Kyiv’s renunciation of NATO membership, and the lifting of all Western sanctions against Russia.

The poll also gauged attitudes toward hypothetical peace proposals from the United States and the European Union.

U.S. Peace Proposal (Hypothetical)

This plan envisions European security guarantees (without U.S. involvement), recognition of Russian control over the lost territories including Crimea, Ukraine's path toward EU membership, and the removal of sanctions against Russia:

  • 39% of respondents said they could agree to such terms;
  • 49% are strongly opposed to the American variant.

Ukraine-EU Peace Proposal

In this scenario, both the EU and the U.S. provide security guarantees, Russia retains de facto but not de jure control of the occupied territories, Ukraine continues toward EU integration, and sanctions are gradually lifted after the war:

  • 54% of respondents support this European option;
  • 30% reject it as unacceptable.
“The majority of Ukrainian society firmly rejects any compromise with Russia that includes giving up territory or halting NATO ambitions,” the KIIS report notes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Ex-Pentagon Advisor Predicts Ukraine Conflict May Follow Georgia Scenario
World
Ex-Pentagon Advisor Predicts Ukraine Conflict May Follow Georgia Scenario
Putin, Trump, and Zelensky May Meet Without European Leaders
World
Putin, Trump, and Zelensky May Meet Without European Leaders
Popular
Poland’s New President Nawrocki Challenges Zelensky on Bandera Legacy

Poland’s new President Karol Nawrocki issued a stark ultimatum to Volodymyr Zelensky, demanding Ukraine renounce the glorification of wartime nationalists as a condition for continued support

Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
India Halts Defense Deal Amid Shock Over Trump’s 25% Tariff Hike
US Spy Plane Flies Near Russian Nuclear Bases as Strategic Arms Dialogue Stalls
Moscow Eyes Cuba and Venezuela for Strategic Missile Placement
Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy Lyuba Lulko Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
US Warns All Russian Oil Buyers: Sanctions Could Expand
Four Scenarios for Ukraine: Ex-Pentagon Advisor Suggests Russia Could Regain Influence
Ukrainian Invasion of Kursk Fails Strategically, Leaves 331 Civilians Dead
Ukrainian Invasion of Kursk Fails Strategically, Leaves 331 Civilians Dead
Last materials
Poll: 76% of Ukrainians Reject Russia’s Peace Plan
Putin-Trump Summit Location Complicated by ICC Warrant
Putin, Trump, and Zelensky May Meet Without European Leaders
Constructive Kremlin Talks Signal Thaw in US-Russia Relations
Russia and U.S. Agree to Urgent Putin-Trump Summit — Zelensky May Join
Russia May Strike Ukraine Within Hour After Strategic Bomber Takeoff
Nine Brains, Three Hearts, and One Enormous Octopus
Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
Toxic Homemade Alcohol Kills Eight in Southern Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.