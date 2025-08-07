Only 17% of Ukrainians Ready to Accept Russian Peace Terms

According to a new survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), 76% of Ukrainians categorically reject Russia’s proposed peace plan, while only 17% are prepared to support it under current terms.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Official website of the President of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Ukraine

The Russian plan reportedly includes the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces from four formerly Ukrainian regions, Kyiv’s renunciation of NATO membership, and the lifting of all Western sanctions against Russia.

The poll also gauged attitudes toward hypothetical peace proposals from the United States and the European Union.

U.S. Peace Proposal (Hypothetical)

This plan envisions European security guarantees (without U.S. involvement), recognition of Russian control over the lost territories including Crimea, Ukraine's path toward EU membership, and the removal of sanctions against Russia:

39% of respondents said they could agree to such terms;

49% are strongly opposed to the American variant.

Ukraine-EU Peace Proposal

In this scenario, both the EU and the U.S. provide security guarantees, Russia retains de facto but not de jure control of the occupied territories, Ukraine continues toward EU integration, and sanctions are gradually lifted after the war:

54% of respondents support this European option;

30% reject it as unacceptable.

“The majority of Ukrainian society firmly rejects any compromise with Russia that includes giving up territory or halting NATO ambitions,” the KIIS report notes.