World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin-Trump Meeting Set for Next Week, Zelensky May Join

Russia and U.S. Agree to Urgent Putin-Trump Summit — Zelensky May Join
World

Russia and the United States have agreed to organize a high-level summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump next week, with a possible trilateral meeting involving Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also under discussion.

Russia and USA
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Russia and USA

Summit Scheduled, Location to Be Announced Soon

The meeting will take place in the coming days, with next week marked as a tentative timeframe. The location has been determined but will be announced later, said Yuri Ushakov, assistant to the Russian president.

“At the initiative of the American side, a general agreement has been reached to hold a bilateral high-level meeting in the coming days,” Ushakov told RIA Novosti, adding that both Moscow and Washington have started preparing for the summit.

Trump Open to Including Zelensky in Future Talks

Following Kremlin talks between President Putin and U.S. special envoy Steven Witkoff on August 6, Donald Trump said he sees good prospects for a meeting and, eventually, a broader summit with Zelensky. According to reports by The New York Times and CNN, Trump has instructed his team to fast-track preparations and hopes to conduct the meetings within one to two weeks.

At the same time, Trump hinted he may impose secondary sanctions on Russia’s trade partners, stating he would make a final decision later.

Russia Focused on Bilateral Success

According to Ushakov, the idea of a trilateral summit with Putin, Trump, and Zelensky was mentioned by Witkoff during the Kremlin discussions, but was not formally explored or commented on by the Russian side.

“We suggest focusing primarily on preparing a successful and productive bilateral meeting with Trump,” Ushakov emphasized.

Kremlin Supports Dialogue, Cites Istanbul Negotiations

The Kremlin has previously said a Putin-Trump summit is necessary and that a U.S.-Russia-Ukraine leaders’ meeting could be possible if progress is made during negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.

Background: Last Putin-Trump Meeting Was in 2019

The last face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin took place at the G20 summit in Osaka in 2019. This year alone, the two leaders have held six phone calls, the most recent being on July 3. After that conversation, Trump expressed frustration over the lack of progress in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Witkoff’s 3-Hour Talk With Putin Signals Backchannel Diplomacy
World
Witkoff’s 3-Hour Talk With Putin Signals Backchannel Diplomacy Видео 
Toxic Homemade Alcohol Kills Eight in Southern Russia
Society
Toxic Homemade Alcohol Kills Eight in Southern Russia
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
World
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
Popular
Poland’s New President Nawrocki Challenges Zelensky on Bandera Legacy

Poland’s new President Karol Nawrocki issued a stark ultimatum to Volodymyr Zelensky, demanding Ukraine renounce the glorification of wartime nationalists as a condition for continued support

Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
India Halts Defense Deal Amid Shock Over Trump’s 25% Tariff Hike
US Spy Plane Flies Near Russian Nuclear Bases as Strategic Arms Dialogue Stalls
Moscow Eyes Cuba and Venezuela for Strategic Missile Placement
Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy Lyuba Lulko Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
US Warns All Russian Oil Buyers: Sanctions Could Expand
Four Scenarios for Ukraine: Ex-Pentagon Advisor Suggests Russia Could Regain Influence
Ukrainian Invasion of Kursk Fails Strategically, Leaves 331 Civilians Dead
Ukrainian Invasion of Kursk Fails Strategically, Leaves 331 Civilians Dead
Last materials
Putin, Trump, and Zelensky May Meet Without European Leaders
Constructive Kremlin Talks Signal Thaw in US-Russia Relations
Russia and U.S. Agree to Urgent Putin-Trump Summit — Zelensky May Join
Russia May Strike Ukraine Within Hour After Strategic Bomber Takeoff
Nine Brains, Three Hearts, and One Enormous Octopus
Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy
India Freezes P-8I Patrol Aircraft Deal Amid US Trade Fallout
Toxic Homemade Alcohol Kills Eight in Southern Russia
One Year After Ukrainian Offensive, Russia Mourns and Reclaims Kursk Region
India Defies Trump, Sends High-Level Delegation to Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.