Russia Scrambles Strategic Bombers After Putin-Witkoff Talks

Russia May Strike Ukraine Within Hour After Strategic Bomber Takeoff

Russia has launched strategic bombers following a high-level Kremlin meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Steven Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy from President Donald Trump.

Tu-95 and Tu-160 Bombers Conduct Launch Maneuvers

According to the Telegram channel “Dva Mayora”, nuclear-capable bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces — Tu-95MS aircraft from Olenya air base and Tu-160s from Engels — have conducted launch maneuvers shortly after the meeting in the Kremlin.

"It remains unclear whether the sortie is a training exercise or a combat mission. If it is the latter, targets in Ukraine may be struck within the next hour," reported Dva Mayora.

The Militarist Telegram channel adds that the strike package could include between 8 to 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Kremlin Meeting Occurred Ahead of U.S. Deadline

The strategic bomber activity follows a three-hour meeting on August 6 between President Putin and Steven Witkoff, President Trump's newly appointed special envoy. The timing is particularly significant, as it precedes the expiration of an ultimatum issued by Trump for a resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

While no official statements have been made about the results of the Kremlin discussions, the sudden deployment of heavy strategic aviation is being widely interpreted as a signal — possibly aimed at both Kyiv and Washington.

High Tensions Surrounding U.S.-Russia Talks

This maneuver comes amid growing uncertainty over Russia’s next move in Ukraine, especially in light of Washington’s increasingly tough rhetoric. Trump’s ultimatum reportedly set a clear deadline for Moscow to agree to terms or face new U.S. actions — potentially including sanctions or even military escalation.

"This kind of bomber launch in direct proximity to diplomatic engagement is rare and deliberate," noted one Russian military analyst quoted anonymously. "It’s designed to send a message to multiple audiences."

At present, no missile launches have been officially confirmed. However, Russian military activity is being closely monitored by both NATO and Ukrainian defense observers.

Possible Signal of Escalation — or Posturing

Military analysts remain divided on whether the flights signify a real operational strike or a calculated show of force aimed at influencing diplomatic outcomes.

In recent months, Russia has increasingly used its strategic bomber fleet not just for strikes, but as tools of political signaling — with launches often timed to coincide with key summits or announcements from Western powers.

All eyes are now on the Kremlin as observers await either a military strike — or a political breakthrough.