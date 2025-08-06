World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
High-Stakes Meeting in Moscow: Witkoff’s Visit May Decide Sanctions Fate

Putin and Trump Exchange Signals on Ukraine Through Witkoff
US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on August 6, engaging in a three-hour discussion at the Kremlin just days before the expiration of President Donald Trump's ultimatum on Ukraine.

USA and Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
USA and Russia

Witkoff delivers Trump's message as Ukraine deadline looms

The Gulfstream aircraft carrying Witkoff departed Moscow shortly after the meeting, according to Interfax, citing aviation sources. This marks Witkoff’s fifth visit to Russia and comes at a critical diplomatic moment. President Trump had earlier announced that Witkoff would visit Israel and then Russia, saying, “Believe it or not.”

Witkoff’s arrival precedes the August 8 deadline Trump set for tangible progress in the Ukraine conflict resolution. Failure to do so, the White House warned, could result in additional sanctions and trade measures targeting Russia and its partners.

Focus on Ukraine and strategic cooperation

According to Yuri Ushakov, aide to the Russian President, the Kremlin meeting focused on two core issues: the war in Ukraine and "prospects for the development of strategic cooperation between the United States and Russia."

“Signals were exchanged on both sides regarding Ukraine,” Ushakov said. “President Putin received relevant signals from President Trump through Mr. Witkoff.”

Ushakov noted that Putin is “fully informed” about the details of the discussion, but that Trump had not yet been briefed. “Therefore, I would refrain from further comment,” he added, urging patience until Witkoff relays the conversation to the US President.

RFPI head: Dialogue will prevail

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and presidential envoy for international investment cooperation, commented after the meeting, saying: “Dialogue will prevail.”

The Kremlin has made clear that while Moscow is open to dialogue, it expects a serious shift in the Western approach. Trump’s shrinking of the original 50-day grace period to just 10 days underscores the urgency with which Washington is seeking movement on Ukraine.

Whether the Witkoff-Putin meeting leads to tangible results remains to be seen, but the diplomatic chessboard is in motion as the August 8 deadline fast approaches.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
