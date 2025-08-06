World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US Spy Plane Flies Near Russian Nuclear Bases as Strategic Arms Dialogue Stalls

US Sends Boeing WC-135 to Russian Nuclear Bases
World

A US military reconnaissance aircraft flew near Russian nuclear facilities in Murmansk as Moscow ruled out arms control talks with Washington amid rising tensions.

Murmansk (MMK - ULMM) AN1445818
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by
Igor Dvurekov
, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Murmansk (MMK - ULMM) AN1445818

Surveillance flight near Murmansk region detected

According to Newsweek, the US Air Force dispatched a Boeing WC-135 reconnaissance aircraft toward Russia’s nuclear installations in the Murmansk region. The plane departed from RAF Mildenhall, a major US and British airbase in eastern England, and flew north along the Norwegian coast.

Moscow: No grounds for strategic dialogue

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry signaled the collapse of prospects for renewing the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia sees “no sense” in holding a strategic dialogue with the US under current conditions.

“We see no reason for strategic dialogue without a reduction in conflict levels and recognition of Russia’s core interests,” Zakharova stated.

She emphasized that any negotiations must reflect the current military-strategic reality, noting that Washington shows “no real interest” in resuming arms control discussions. According to Zakharova, the West continues efforts to undermine Russia’s strategic balance, making talks pointless from Moscow’s perspective.

Kremlin: Talks meaningless amid hostilities

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier echoed this stance, stating that negotiating with the United States while pretending “nothing else has happened” in bilateral relations would be “irrational.”

The escalation highlights the growing gulf between the two nuclear powers, as military surveillance activities intensify and mutual distrust deepens.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Moldova Opposition Leader Jailed for Seven Years Before Elections
Former USSR
Moldova Opposition Leader Jailed for Seven Years Before Elections
Russia Considers Deploying Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba and Venezuela
World
Russia Considers Deploying Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba and Venezuela
Fatal Treats: Hidden Dangers in Your Dog’s Bowl
Animal
Fatal Treats: Hidden Dangers in Your Dog’s Bowl
Popular
No Deal: Putin Stands Firm Amid Trump’s 10-Day Sanctions Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Donald Trump's ten-day ultimatum to end the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Russia's military and territorial priorities despite new U.S. sanctions threats

Putin Defiant as Trump’s Pressure Strategy Falters Over India and Oil
Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia
Geopolitics vs. Market Reality: Why Trump's Alaska LNG Plan Stalled
Russian Dan-M UAV Disrupts Ukrainian Patriot Missile Stockpiles
Moldova’s Political Earthquake: Gutsul Verdict Fuels Autonomy Crisis
Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov Moldova Opposition Leader Jailed for Seven Years Before Elections Lyuba Lulko We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
Kamchatka Earthquake Moves Peninsula by Two Meters, Ignites Multiple Volcanoes
Surveillance Video Shows Deadly Bus Skid on Wet Road
Netanyahu Launches Secret Diplomacy to Ease Moscow-Washington Tensions
Netanyahu Launches Secret Diplomacy to Ease Moscow-Washington Tensions
Last materials
India Defies Trump, Sends High-Level Delegation to Moscow
Putin and Trump Exchange Signals on Ukraine Through Witkoff
US Sends Boeing WC-135 to Russian Nuclear Bases
Russia Unveils Standardized School Uniform to Widespread Criticism
Hiroshima Protest Marks 80th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing
Ethiopia Rejects Russia’s Aircraft Lease Request Amid U.S. Sanctions Pressure
Witkoff’s 3-Hour Talk With Putin Signals Backchannel Diplomacy
Hong Kong Faces ‘Black Rain’ Alert After 11-Hour Storm
Russian Man Arrested for Passing Satellite Tech Secrets to US Intelligence
Russia Considers Deploying Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba and Venezuela
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.