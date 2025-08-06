US Spy Plane Flies Near Russian Nuclear Bases as Strategic Arms Dialogue Stalls

US Sends Boeing WC-135 to Russian Nuclear Bases

A US military reconnaissance aircraft flew near Russian nuclear facilities in Murmansk as Moscow ruled out arms control talks with Washington amid rising tensions.

Igor Dvurekov , https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Murmansk (MMK - ULMM) AN1445818

Surveillance flight near Murmansk region detected

According to Newsweek, the US Air Force dispatched a Boeing WC-135 reconnaissance aircraft toward Russia’s nuclear installations in the Murmansk region. The plane departed from RAF Mildenhall, a major US and British airbase in eastern England, and flew north along the Norwegian coast.

Moscow: No grounds for strategic dialogue

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry signaled the collapse of prospects for renewing the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia sees “no sense” in holding a strategic dialogue with the US under current conditions.

“We see no reason for strategic dialogue without a reduction in conflict levels and recognition of Russia’s core interests,” Zakharova stated.

She emphasized that any negotiations must reflect the current military-strategic reality, noting that Washington shows “no real interest” in resuming arms control discussions. According to Zakharova, the West continues efforts to undermine Russia’s strategic balance, making talks pointless from Moscow’s perspective.

Kremlin: Talks meaningless amid hostilities

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier echoed this stance, stating that negotiating with the United States while pretending “nothing else has happened” in bilateral relations would be “irrational.”

The escalation highlights the growing gulf between the two nuclear powers, as military surveillance activities intensify and mutual distrust deepens.