Hundreds Rally in Hiroshima on Nuclear Bombing Anniversary

Hiroshima Protest Marks 80th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing

Hiroshima protests

Hiroshima — A protest marking the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima drew hundreds of demonstrators to the city, calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons and commemorating the lives lost.

Calls for Nuclear Disarmament Resound in Hiroshima

According to Associated Press, the protesters gathered in Hiroshima’s public squares holding banners and chanting anti-nuclear slogans. The demonstration was heavily attended, with a noticeable police presence ensuring order.

The action coincided with the official remembrance ceremony held in Peace Memorial Park, where an estimated 55,000 people paid their respects. The Mayor of Hiroshima updated the memorial’s registry of victims, which now contains 349,246 names.

UN Chief Warns of Growing Nuclear Threat

In a speech commemorating the anniversary, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that “humanity has crossed a red line”, stressing the renewed global risk of nuclear conflict. He reiterated his call to eliminate the threat of nuclear arms by destroying them entirely — notably without referencing the United States as the country that dropped the bombs.

"Humanity has crossed a red line... The threat of nuclear war is once again growing," Guterres stated, urging global disarmament.

Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki

On August 6 and 9, 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — the only time nuclear weapons have been used in war. The bombings instantly killed between 70,000 and 100,000 people, and by the end of 1945, total deaths due to radiation and injuries ranged from 90,000 to 166,000.

The peak of the rainfall during the protest also coincided with the area surrounding Hiroshima's Peace Memorial, underscoring the solemnity of the day.