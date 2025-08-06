Ethiopian Airlines Refuses Jet Leasing to Russia, Citing U.S. Ties

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ethiopia Rejects Russia’s Aircraft Lease Request Amid U.S. Sanctions Pressure
World

Ethiopia has refused to lease commercial aircraft to Russia through its national carrier Ethiopian Airlines, according to a report by local outlet Capital, citing the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA).

Airplane wing
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Airplane wing

The decision follows earlier discussions held on July 29 in Addis Ababa, where a Russian delegation led by Yaroslav Tarasyuk, the Russian Trade Representative to Ethiopia, met with ECAA Director General Johannes Abera. Russia had expressed interest in leasing aircraft with full maintenance support and proposed cooperation in aviation technology services, according to CH-Aviation.

However, Capital reported that the ECAA rejected the proposal, explaining that the authority does not have the jurisdiction to instruct the national airline regarding leasing agreements. The agency confirmed that such talks had taken place but ended without progress.

Ethiopian Airlines Cites U.S. Sanctions Risk

Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, clarified that the airline did not engage in substantive negotiations with Russia and reached no agreement.

"Russia is under U.S. sanctions, and Ethiopian Airlines has strong operational and commercial ties with the United States. We operate under international regulations and U.S. law and are not prepared to risk violating those rules," — Mesfin Tasew

He further added that Ethiopian Airlines is actively seeking additional aircraft to meet growing demand for both cargo and passenger services.

Sanctions Continue to Disrupt Russian Aviation

Russian airlines continue to suffer from a shortage of aircraft parts and maintenance services due to sanctions imposed after the start of the military operation in Ukraine. The European Union has banned the export of aircraft, spare parts, and aviation technologies to Russia.

In March, Robert Agee, President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, stated in an interview with RBC that both American and foreign businesses in Russia were particularly eager for sanctions relief in the aviation service and parts supply sector. Russian entrepreneurs have also repeatedly identified this issue as a top priority.

Moscow has consistently labeled Western sanctions as illegal and politically motivated.

